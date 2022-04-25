After a two-year hiatus, the return of Coachella did not disappoint. Weekend one featured a seemingly never-ending lineup of exciting performances, and surprise guest numbers. After the events concluded, many wondered how weekend two might measure up. After all, how can you top a Harry Styles and Shania Twain duet?

Leave it to Billie Eilish to try (and honestly, succeed). The Happier Than Ever singer shocked fans with a Hayley Williams cameo during her set. After Eilish finished an acoustic performance of “Your Power” with her brother Finneas, she pointed to the stage and said, “Oh look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Then she announced Williams’ arrival.

“This is my first Coachellas, woah,” the Paramore singer exclaimed as she walked on stage. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick.” Right before they began their duet, Eilish asked, “Hayley, wanna sing something?” Williams then replied, “Yes, I’m better at singing than talking.”

The duo sang Williams’ hit song, “Misery Business.” The former Paramore singer led the duet with her signature powerful vocals, before Eilish joined in for the chorus. Their voices happened to pair together perfectly, with Williams belting the rest of the track while Eilish harmonized. Though we could’ve guessed that the two pop singers would work well together, Williams seemed surprised. During their duet, she said, “We sound good.” After Williams left the stage, Eilish yelled, “Oh my f***ing god, absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.”

According to Deadline, Williams has not performed “Misery Business” live in years. She also asked Spotify Music to remove the beloved track from their “Women in Rock” Playlist. Thankfully, we’ll be able to re-live their performance for years to come.

Check out a clip of their duet, below.