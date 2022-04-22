Halsey Just Gave Us Major Summer Makeup Inspiration

Coachella’s first weekend is over and double space buns, neon eyeshadow, and power pigtails were everywhere, confirming the continued reign of Y2K beauty. However, one celebrity attendee, Halsey, managed to merge both our current fascination with grunge and early 2000s glam by pairing her high, spiky space buns hairstyle with a blue smokey cat eye, and two pearl gems under her eyes. Thankfully, for those looking to recreate the look, the singer posted her festival makeup tutorial on Instagram, giving us all a much-needed step-by-step guide to get this summer look.

In the sped-up video, which they posted on Instagram, Halsey showed us all how they created the aquatic smokey cat-eye, using products from her own makeup brand, About-Face Beauty. The complete rundown of products was then given on the brand's Instagram account, revealing that she used Matte Fluid Eye Paint in the shades No Queen Blues, Hidden Garden, and On Pointe⁠ and Fractal Dust in the shades Ascent and Juniper Leaf⁠ for her multicolor and shimmery eyeshadow look. Halsey then used the brand’s Shadowstick crayon in the shade Creature.

Halsey used her own brand to create the entire makeup look, down to her Y2K-inspired lined lips. They opted for the Matte Fix Lip Liner in Little Little and paired it with the Matte Lip Color in Baby’s Arm and Light Lock Lip Gloss on top. To get Halsey’s festival-ready, glowy skin, she showed how she layered the Light Lock Highlight Powder and Light Lock Highlight Fluid for extra sheen.

Halsey has become known for playing with punk eyeliner and this new Coachella makeup is a fresher, lighter twist on their favorite makeup style that’s perfect for summer. Complete with a large cross necklace, unbuttoned baggy jeans, and a tie-up black crop top, the entire look is definitely on our mood board for festivals, parties, or glam day-to-day moments this season.