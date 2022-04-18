Sam Neibart
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Festivalgoer attends he 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festivalo...
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beauty

The 5 Biggest Beauty Trends From Coachella 2022 Weekend 1

Space buns, neon eyeshadow, and more.

Coachella, how we’ve missed you. After a long time away, the music-obsessed and fashion-forward finally get to return again to Indio, California. This year, they’re there to watch Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish perform, but perhaps most importantly, the goal is to show off their personal style. Of course, no outfit would be complete without some over-the-top hair and makeup. That’s why 2022’s festival beauty trends are bright, playful, and easy to make your own.

Up ahead, the 5 biggest beauty trends that emerged at Coachella 2022 Week 1.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Double Space Buns

A longtime music festival favorite hairstyle, double space buns continue to dominate in 2022.

fb
tw

Tap