Coachella, how we’ve missed you. After a long time away, the music-obsessed and fashion-forward finally get to return again to Indio, California. This year, they’re there to watch Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish perform, but perhaps most importantly, the goal is to show off their personal style. Of course, no outfit would be complete without some over-the-top hair and makeup. That’s why 2022’s festival beauty trends are bright, playful, and easy to make your own.

Up ahead, the 5 biggest beauty trends that emerged at Coachella 2022 Week 1.