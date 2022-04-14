Rihanna Just Started a New Spring Blush Trend

After shaking up the music industry and the beauty industry with her now dominant Fenty Beauty brand, Rihanna has followed up those accomplishments by changing the way we think about maternity style. Sheer tops, belly chains, and mini dresses have all been signatures of her fabulous pregnancy ensembles. In one of her latest looks, posted to her Instagram, a head-to-toe blush pink look featuring a baby pink bralette, light pink jeans with pink pointed-toe heels peaking out, and a brown bomber jacket with a pink fur stole. But she also accessorized the monochromatic outfit with a blush heavy makeup look, taking the blush trend to new heights. We spot a new spring makeup trend incoming.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs first posted a photo of the look with the caption “Sometimes you just gotta ask…… HOWWWWWWWWWWWW !? 😍” — we were thinking the same thing. Rihanna then posted a series of photos as a shoutout to Diggs, captioning the carousel “ya boy @diggzy out here ackin up.” Naturally, Riri’s comments were flooded by pink hearts and compliments from celebrity friends.

Rihanna’s makeup was otherwise glowy and minimal, letting the vibrant blush accentuating her cheeks and glittery pink highlighter across the top of her eyes shine. She also opted for a soft pink lipgloss and mascara to complete the look. Fenty Beauty global makeup artist and one of Rihanna’s go-to makeup artists, Pricilla Ono created the makeup look for the new mom’s night out.

We can only assume that RiRi used Fenty Beauty products to create the blushed-up look, considering the brand has a range of blushes, pink highlighters, and Shimmer Skinsticks. They also have a cult favorite Gloss Bomb lipgloss shades, for those looking to recreate the look. One thing is for sure, we’re all going to start planning our entire outfits around our most prominent makeup feature after RiRi just made blush her entire persona for the night. It’s also a much-needed reminder that you can never have too much of a good thing.