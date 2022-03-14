Spring 2022’s Biggest Makeup Trends Are Fresh and Bright

Call it the Euphoria effect, but it’s clear that this spring is going to be all about strong and vibrant makeup trends. No longer burdened with the belief that “less is more”, spring 2022 makeup trends will explore excess. And it’s not just makeup—this move towards maximalism has been seen across the beauty board. Elaborate nail art has been on the rise (Yelp saw a 75% increase in searches for nail art between January 2021 and October 2021) and this season’s hair trends are likewise meant to bring out your most adventurous self with dramatic cuts and bold hair colors. Where your makeup is concerned, bright colorful eyes, face jewels, and glossy bold lips are set to take center stage.

While spring makeup trends are set to dazzle and excite you, in what can seem like a contradiction, the nearly bare complexion look is also on the rise. Ulta Beauty’s first trend report expressed that minimal foundation, faux freckles, and otherwise natural-looking skin paired with colorful, vibrant eye makeup would be our “new natural”. While the trends might seem juxtaposed, it makes sense that fresh-looking skin can help to balance elaborately playful eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, or lips. To get you started, here are the top trends we’re expecting to take over this year. Grab your colorful eyeliner pens and face jewels and enjoy the ride.

Neon Eyeliner

Versace SS22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

More, more, and extra. When it comes to eyes, bring on the brights. You’re sure to be on trend with graphic lines and negative space looks in a neon hue—or use two if you dare.

Near Natural Skin

Letting some of your natural contours, freckles, and skin texture should show through your foundation or tinted moisturizer creates a fresh base for high-pigment eyes, lips, or cheeks.

Diffused Lips

Seen all over the Spring 2022 runways including at Ulla Johnson, diffused lips are bringing lipstick back in a lighter, easier way. Simply use a makeup sponge to soften edges, instead of leaving a crisp line.

Double-Winged Eyeliner

Okay, so this one is straight out of Euphoria, but the way we’re all doing eyeliner is about to get a lot heavier and more involved, no longer stopping at one simple winged flick.

Blush Contour

If last year has taught us anything, it’s that blush is back. This year, we’ll still see heavy blushed cheeks that are facial contouring, extending over the cheekbones or towards the outer corners of the eyes.

Face Jewels

Naturally, Dua Lipa has already been on top of this trend. While 2021 saw a rise in popularity of face jewels (with a number of Met Gala makeup looks showing them), 2022 is the year these jewels will go mainstream. Sparkles will no longer reserved for parties and galas.

Thin Eyebrows

This Y2K trend is divisive but we’re here for it. Don’t be scared off by thinking of Christina Aguilera’s 2000-era drawn-on brows. This year eyebrows will be more manicured than over-plucked, with a more natural arch.

Vinyl Lips

This spring, we’re set to see lip gloss get amped up another notch. Brighter, bolder colored glosses and super shiny lip oils will be beating out lipsticks as our favorites for everyday wear.

Dark Lip Liner

Another turn of millennium beauty trend revived and given new life, brown lip liner and a sheer lip color has always been an iconic combo. Expect it to continue to be a go-to party look throughout this season.