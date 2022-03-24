10 Fiery Nail Art Ideas for Aries Season

Spring is here and so is Aries season—the start of the astrological new year. Those with birthdays from March 21 to April 19 fall under the umbrella of the the first sign of the zodiac, and with it comes some brazen tendencies. Aries rams are known for being go-getters, adventurous, courageous, and (sometimes) feisty.

With this cosmic fresh start comes a lot of energy that can charge us forward and inject passion into our lives. So, it’s only fitting, we should channel it as inspiration to shake up our spring manicures. Up ahead, check out 10 fiery Aries-inspired nail art ideas to try this season.