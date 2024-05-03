Sofia Coppola Just Created The New It-Girl Lip Balm

Sofia Coppola is undoubtedly on the Mount Rushmore of NYLON greats. She was featured in NYLON’s premiere issue in 1999, after all, and her muses are essentially synonymous with our It girls. Her particular brand of insouciant cool is the kind that people try to recreate (and model their whole personality after), but now, maybe it’s possible to get ever closer through the simple act of applying lip balm.

Launching May 3, the new Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola Tinted Balms are not your average makeup collab. It’s a meeting of the minds between the legendary director and science-powered skin care brand Augustinus Bader, a name most famous for its $300 last-product-you’ll-ever-need Face Cream.

According to a press release, Coppola was a fan of the original Lip Balm from the line, so together, they’ve decided to bring a tinted version to the world. The three new shades are all sheer, lip-enhancing tints, including a subtle coral red, a plum veil, and a face-brightening pink, based on a lipstick Coppola once had that’s since been discontinued. The balms soothe chapped lips, moisturize, and make lips appear plumper by locking in hydration.

The Tinted Balms are luxe, not only because of the names attached to them, but also due to the formula packed with high-grade ingredients. One of those is Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 complex (included in all the line’s products), which adaptively renews the skin, combating wrinkles, redness, and hyperpigmentation. The Balms also include lip-nourishing shea butter and vitamin E for skin conditioning and barrier support.

At $43, the price tag will set you back more than a Chapstick, but it’s hard to resist the idea of using the same lip balm as Sofia Coppola. The Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola Tinted Balms are available to purchase now at augustinusbader.com.