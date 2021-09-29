Avril Lavigne’s Beauty Evolution, From Sk8ter Girl to Refined Rocker

Avril Lavigne came onto the scene in 2002 as a Canadian teen punk rocker that inspired every young girl want to wear men’s ties with tank tops. Over the years, her style has stayed true to her rocker roots, with her inky black eyeliner never once out of place. And as someone not afraid to try a bold hair color streak or neon eyeshadow, many of her looks are interestingly right on trend in 2021. Rock on, Avril.

