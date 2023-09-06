Beats Teamed Up With Olive & June For Its First Ever Beauty Collab

If you can’t resist the aesthetic satisfaction of a matchy-matchy look, the new Beats and Olive & June collaboration is definitely for you. As headphone brand Beatsʼ first entry into the beauty space and nail polish brand Olive & Juneʼs first foray into tech, the two brands have come together to make your coordinated accessorizing dreams come true, with perfectly matched shades of polish, press-ons, and Beats earbuds in new on-trend chrome shade.

Available now online on the Olive & June website, Beats Studio Buds + come in two new colors—Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink—while Olive & June’s new launches include seven new nail variations in never-before-seen finishes inspired by the hardware. With Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink nail polish shades and five new press-on nail designs including metallic swirls, French tips, and linear designs, it’s easy to switch things up when it comes to creating your new matching mani-and-headphones moment. The Beats Studio Buds + are $169.99 and the accompanying press-on nail kits are only $10 each (with a press-on bundle available for $50), while the polish duo is available for only $18.

Beats and Olive & June

With chrome nails trending into the fall, it has never been easier to get the look than with Olive & June’s latest collection. Swiping on two coats of their “15-free,” cruelty-free and vegan polish or applying their press-ons (made out of 94% post-consumer recycled materials), you’re only five minutes away from getting the chrome metallic look everyone is asking for at the salon this season.

The brands say that the collaboration “celebrates self-expression in perfect surround sound”. So, ideally, your nails could bring your music experience to life in a new way. A fresh approach to the idea of “beauty tech”, the Beats x Olive & June collaboration proves that not all new beauty products need to be major technological innovations—some can just make you experience music in a new way—sporting a brand-new metallic mani while you do so.