Beauty
Beauty Brands That are Giving Back to the LGBTQIA+ Community for Pride 2021
Shopping from these contributors to LGBTQIA+ causes will help you look and feel good.
Although the month of June has be designated as Pride Month, showing your support for the LGBTQIA+ community should happen all year round. Here at NYLON, our support is ongoing 365 days a year, but as we continue to share and uplift LGBTQIA+ voices, this month in particular we can spotlight some brands who are doing their part to celebrate Pride by contributing to causes that directly support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Throughout history, a great many makeup trends, hairstyles, and more were created and made popular by members if the LGBTQIA+ community. Oftentimes, those same people never get the credit while having their ideas taken and appropriated. As an important part of the beauty world, it’s only right that the industry gives back and bolsters people that have helped make the beauty industry what it is today.
Ahead, we gathered a handful of products and brands who are either founded by members of the LGBTQIA+ community or are making considerable contributions to organizations committed to supporting the community. Happy Pride!
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It’s clear that Morphe cosmetics has always supported the LGBTQIA+ as evidenced by their choice in collaborators. This Pride month, the brand will be donating 100 percent of the Pride collection’s profits to The Trevor Project as part of their second partnership with the organization.
This limited edition set includes Beekman 1802’s classic goat milk products in mini versions, perfect for sampling the brand’s best products. Even better? 100 percent of the profits from this set will be donated to the Ali Forney Center to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth.
Youth to the People has given their cult-favorite Superberry Dream Mask a new look in honor of Pride this month. They will be donating 100% of the profits from the mask to diverse non-profit organizations that empower LGBTQIA+ people. The art on the special addition packaging was also created by LGBTQIA+ artists and community builders.
It’s great to see a household name brand like Olay take part in charitable contributions for the LGBTQIA+ community. The brand will be donating $75,000 to The Trevor Project via P&G’s Can’t Cancel Pride virtual benefit for the second year in a row.
Throughout the entire month of Pride, this LGBTQA+ founded brand, takes on a variety of initiatives. For the first two weeks the brand will donate 10% of all website sales to The Trevor Project and later in the month they will offer a limited-edition, co-branded Pride box that will feature other LGBTQA+ founded brands and will be donating 20% of those profits to the SF + Oakland LGBTQ Centers.
Cult-favorite brand Starface is aiming to bridge the gap between intersectionality of Black lives and the LGBTQIA+ community. All net proceeds from their Rainbow Hydro-Stars (part of their permanent roster of products) will be allocated to the Black-Led Movement Fund and the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQIA+ youth.