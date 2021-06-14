Although the month of June has be designated as Pride Month, showing your support for the LGBTQIA+ community should happen all year round. Here at NYLON, our support is ongoing 365 days a year, but as we continue to share and uplift LGBTQIA+ voices, this month in particular we can spotlight some brands who are doing their part to celebrate Pride by contributing to causes that directly support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Throughout history, a great many makeup trends, hairstyles, and more were created and made popular by members if the LGBTQIA+ community. Oftentimes, those same people never get the credit while having their ideas taken and appropriated. As an important part of the beauty world, it’s only right that the industry gives back and bolsters people that have helped make the beauty industry what it is today.

Ahead, we gathered a handful of products and brands who are either founded by members of the LGBTQIA+ community or are making considerable contributions to organizations committed to supporting the community. Happy Pride!

