Some of the biggest names in the beauty YouTube community united virtually for a Pass the Brush challenge that will benefit your beauty routine and those impacted by COVID-19. On May 12, James Charles debuted "The Biggest Beauty Collab In History" on his YouTube channel, and for the special, MUAs including NikkieTutorials, Patrick Starrr, Bretman Rock, Nikita Dragun, and MannyMUA participated.

The video featured Charles, along with seven other YouTube MUAs, working on a collaborative beauty routine. For the clip, each MUA handled one step of a beauty routine before passing off their chosen brush or makeup item to the next participant.

Along with tips on contouring, eyeshadow application, and baking, the video featured the YouTubers talking about their personal experiences in quarantine. Highlights of the video include NikkieTutorials reflecting on her previous experience with coming out, Nikita Dragun encouraging viewers to take this time for themselves, and MannyMUA sending a message of compassion to those at home, saying, "We are with you."

As Charles notes on the YouTube video, the collaboration was created to encourage viewers to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The fund helps ensure patients get COVID-19 care, frontline workers have access to essential supplies, and that efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatment are accelerated. "As beauty gurus, we are lucky to be able to work from home during this global pandemic, but we know that that isn't the case for everyone. As a community, we are raising money for COVID-19 relief to hopefully make a beautiful impact," Charles wrote.

Speaking with E! News, Charles explained his intentions with curating the collaboration, saying, "Obviously the beauty community has been through a lot over the past few years and I feel like there's kind of this general misconception that all of us are crazy and everybody hates each other but that's really just not the truth in any way, shape or form. I've been really lucky to still be friends with a lot of people in the community and we all have a really great relationship. We were literally discussing it last night; we all watched the video and were getting so emotional and proud of it."

View the collaborative video for yourself, below.