Bella Hadid Is Launching A Mysterious New Brand

Bella Hadid is no stranger to the business world. In 2021, she became a co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics alongside CEO Jen Batchelor. She has been promoting the brand ever since, becoming an active player in the growing low and no-alcohol market. Now, it seems like the supermodel is about to embark on another holistic business venture. On Feb. 22, she added “founder @Orebella” to her Instagram bio and a launch date of May 2.

The upcoming brand, Orebella, already has an Instagram account, but many details about the company remain mysterious. What we do know is, there’s a signup list for an “exclusive gift” at launch and the link leads to a website that shows only a slow-zoom video of one of Bella’s eyes turning into imagery of the ocean and mountains. The website also says Orebella will “reveal your alchemy.”

Bella has yet to post about Orebella on her own socials but a trademark application from 2022 for the name suggests that it may be a beauty line. Under goods and services, the products listed in the trademark application include fragrances, scented lotions and oils for the body and face, scented shampoos, conditioners, and styling creams, air fragrance reed diffusers, and incense.

While no one knows exactly what the brand is yet — or what “reveal your alchemy” even implies — Bella fans are already excited in the Instagram comments. “Girl, I don't know what any of this means but YASSS,” one wrote.