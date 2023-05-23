Beauty
The Best Beauty Devices To Level-Up Your At-Home Routine
We legitimately use these (almost) every day.
2023’s beauty and tech crossover has seriously elevated our at-home routines. Sleek face wands that magically leave our skin looking brighter and more baby-like, teeth whitening kits that save us a pricey trip to the dentist, futuristic hair tools that belong in a sci-fi film — it’s now easier than ever to amp up our skin and hair routines as we’re splayed out on the couch, catching up on the latest #Scandavol drama.
The beauty tools that landed a spot on NYLON’s Beauty Hit list are ones we stand behind and use every day (or close to). Some of them you might have seen on your Instagram feed, in your favorite celeb’s shelfie, or even in your drugstore aisle. We didn’t discriminate based on price and judged products solely based on one thing: if they work. We like to think of these tools as the cherry on top of our beauty routines — the extra something that makes everything easier, better, and more effective. Keep scrolling for the best beauty tools we stand behind.
The Glow-Giving Skin Tool
“This red light therapy wand has become my favorite part of my p.m. routine. I see noticeable results in just three minutes with this device — a godsend when it comes to tackling hyperpigmentation, dark circles, and blemishes. The warm, light vibration is so soothing, providing spa vibes on the go.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist
The Cheekbone Sculptor
“There’s a reason everyone you know recommends this to you. My NuFACE is my get-out-of-jail-free card on those days that I didn’t get enough sleep or am feeling a bit puffy. This is a miracle tool that works both immediately and even better over the long run. Anyone with cheekbones (which is... everyone) should try it out at least once.” — Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
The Skin Smoother
“I get it, shaving your face with this little vibrating device seems a little strange, but when you feel how smooth your skin can be and how much more your skin glows, you’ll be a convert, too. Now that I’m in the regular habit, I get excited when I see peach fuzz returning because I get to use my Dermaflash, and I know my skin is going to look so much more vibrant afterward.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Hair Remover
“I was shocked at how quickly I saw results from this at-home laser hair removal system. On a whim, I decided to give it a go on my legs. It took no more than 10 minutes to zap both legs, and within three at-home sessions, I noticed I was already only shaving once a week — max.” — Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
The High-Tech Hair Tool
“A blow-dryer and straightener in one that doesn’t damage your hair? Honestly, this brand-new tool from Dyson sounded too good to be true — until I used it and was blown away by my sleek, silky soft strands. My bleached hair is fragile (like my emotions), and this innovative tool gives me smooth, straight, blowout-worthy hair without damaging my hair color because it doesn’t use hot plates. I still don’t fully understand how it works, but I’m not asking questions.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The At-Home Teeth Whitener
“This brush-on whitening formula with the LED light is so much faster than the traditional strips are, and it’s a breeze to apply. The light even plugs into your phone for power, making it so easy to use while mindlessly scrolling for 10 minutes. I’ve never done professional whitening treatments, but I still get compliments on my white teeth all the time.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor