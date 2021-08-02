Lollapalooza 2021’s Best and Boldest Beauty Looks

Over the weekend, thousands gathered for Chicago’s most iconic music festival, Lollapalooza. The sheer number of people in attendance gave many people pandemic anxiety. But the performers and attendees were motivated to experience music and style en masse, once again.

After being cancelled last year, the rock festival came back despite COVID concerns to bring the best of hip-hop, techno, and alternative rock to the people over a four-day period. The lineup included Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Needless to say, there were looks served by some of our favorite artists both on and off stage. Below, are the best beauty moments from this year’s very large comeback.

Princess Nokia

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Nokia’s combination of pigtails, bright blush, and pink eyeshadow was the perfect accompaniment to her colorful beaded bikini and bracelets.

Miley Cyrus

We can’t mention Lollapalooza’s hairstyles without mentioning Miley Cyrus’s mullet up-do. The mullet is longer and blonder than it’s been in a minute, upping the ante on the iconic rocker hairstyle.

Taylor Janzen

Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Janzen’s bright blue painted tears, which she wore on stage, were a whole mood.

Megan Thee Stallion

Bless Queen Megan for gracing us with an up-close look at her Lollapalooza nails. The light blue and silver nail art was worth the extra attention.

Young Thug

Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

After debuting pink hair at Rolling Loud, the rapper matched a fully pink ensemble to his new hair.

Kim Petras

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

We’re loving this bold turquoise eyeshadow and pop princess ponytail look on Kim Petras.

Rico Nasty

Serving a very timely punk look, Rico Nasty performed with black lipstick and ash blonde shaggy hair.

Machine Gun Kelly

Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images

MGK is now officially rocking his peroxide blonde hair in a shoulder length lob. We’ll see how long it will grow.