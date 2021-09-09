All the Best Beauty Looks from NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion month is back and we’re finally returning to our regularly scheduled programming of traditional runway shows after two virtual seasons. Starting in New York this week, the shows may be smaller and more distanced (and sometimes more outdoorsy), but there’s still an exciting lineup of designers presenting their visions for the season ahead. The street-style photographers are out, the celebrities are being sighted and—of course—the runway looks are serving. Of course, no fashion show would be complete without the complementing hair and makeup. So here, we’re keeping an eye on the best beauty looks from NYFW Spring 2022.

Our takeaway from the first few shows: Bright color, playfulness, and self-expression are outweighing simple, natural hair and no-makeup-makeup looks. With Fashion Week back after all this time, we expect nothing less.

As we get a peek into the forthcoming spring trends, we’re rounding up the most captivating beauty looks everyone will no doubt all be attempting in a matter of months–or weeks, for the more impatient among us. Below, you’ll find our favorite hair and makeup looks of New York Fashion Week (so far). Make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we continue to update the list throughout the week.

Collina Strada

The Collina Strada show was a family affair, but the runway hair had roots in scene culture (which like it or not is experiencing a revival). With chunky horizontal highlights and two-toned clip-in extensions, the show brought back peak early 2000's Tumblr in a new more optimistic light with bright colors.

Saint Sintra

Parsons grad Sintra Martins set her NYFW debut in the belly of “a technicolor hyperpop dystopia”. The brand already has Olivia Rodrigo’s approval, and the messy braids (with key charms) and face paint are reminding us of the new Brutal music video.

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor is all about inspiring women to wear color. This year, bright blue blobs of eyeliner brought the art-themed show together. It’s like finger paint, but better.

Christian Siriano

Everything about Christian Siriano’s show this year was sculptural, including these woven plats. Jawara for Dyson created the look by looping a ribbon and wire along with long hair extensions to create the whimsical shapes.