Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her latest music video for her new single “Brutal” and she’s doubling down on all things early 2000s, especially when it comes to her outfits. Can you spot every Y2K fashion reference?

Directed by Petra Collins, our beloved pop-punk princess announced the release of the highly-anticipated music video on Monday, Aug. 23, via Instagram with the caption “brutal music video in 10 mins❤️‍🩹💖💜.” Soon after, she posted a clip from the video and wrote, “brutal music video is out now! had the best time ever making this. so so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol. 🔪🔮🦋💜🌈.”

From her videos for “Deja Vu” and “Drivers License” to her virtual Sour Prom concert and debut SNL performance, one thing about Rodrigo is that she’s gonna serve a fashion moment no matter what. In under three minutes, not only did we relive all of our pouty teenage angst, but the 18-year-old pop star embodied the ultimate Y2K fantasy we could only ever dream of.

Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, as well as Ron Hartleben, the “Brutal” music video featured nostalgia-heavy fashion pieces like Delia’s-esque baby tees, newsboy caps, bedazzled tanks, ombre-tinted sunglasses, butterfly clips, beaded necklaces, and plaid mini skirts. We also noticed Rodrigo wearing a hot pink power suit, a metallic form-fitting two-piece set, gothic tattoo chokers, fishnets, and, of course, everyone’s favorite Vivienne Westwood necklace.

“Brutal” brings us plenty more early-aughts throwbacks outside of fashion, too, with pop-culture cameos including a blue Apple iBook and a lime green Volkswagen Beetle (because this was definitely on our teenage dream wishlists back then).

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s outfits from the “Brutal” music video in more detail, below.