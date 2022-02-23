11 Best Black Dermatologists To Follow on Instagram And TikTok

There’s no denying that social media plays a pivotal role in the modern beauty routine. From TikTok hacks like slugging to viral product recommendations, we’re turning to influencers and experts on the internet now more than ever. While this level of knowledge and experience sharing is often a good thing, it can also lead us astray (think potentially dangerous at-home treatments and TikTok beauty fails). With this in mind, it’s wisest to follow and listen to the experts when it comes to new skincare advice online. Thankfully, that’s where socially-engaged dermatologists come in.

A lack of knowledge about Black skin has been a common occurrence for too long in the field of dermatology. This can have dire consequences and add to the many health disparities that Black people face. In fact, the estimated five-year melanoma survival rate for Black patients is only 71 percent, versus 93 percent for white patients. On top of the lack of education specifically around the diagnosis of skin conditions on melanated skin, the 2019 census revealed that only 3 percent of dermatologists in America are Black.

Many Black dermatologists and skincare experts are using social media platforms to address this knowledge gap as well as share their best skincare tips and recommendations for all. Note, for those looking to see a Black dermatologist in person, there is a Black dermatology directory available online. But, for those who are starting by looking to support and engage with Black dermatologists on Instagram and TikTok, we’ve put together a list of some—not all—of the content creators you should be following this month and beyond.

Dr. Howard should be your go-to for skincare hacks and advice on TikTok. As a board-certified dermatologist, she covers everything from retinoids to maskne, with over 169 thousand followers on the app.

Dr. Adeline Kikam has thousands of followers on both Instagram and TikTok, and it’s easy to see why. She gives great reviews and recommendations on affordable products like Cereve Moisturizing Cream and Juvia’s Skin Let's Melt It Off Cleansing Balm.

If you’re a skincare enthusiast, you might have already come across Dr. Corey Hartman’s TikTok. With over 60 thousand followers and multiple viral videos, the board-certified dermatologist focuses on lasers, injectables, hyperpigmentation, and acne.

If you want a peek behind the scenes at popular cosmetic dermatological treatments, you’ll want to press the follow button on Dr. Onyeka Obioha’s Instagram account. Dr. Obioha is a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist based in LA.

Dr. Michelle Henry owns Skin & Aesthetic Surgery in New York. On her TikTok, you’ll get insight into the number of cosmetic treatments the practice offers, as well as her own personal takes on products, trends, and dermatology memes.

Dr. Karen Chinonso Kagha is a Dermatologist and Harvard MGH Cosmetic and Laser Fellow based in Boston. You’ll find her on Instagram sharing skincare tips and thoughts on the field of aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Elyse Love is a dermatologist in New York living by the motto “what’s good for your heart is good for your skin”.

If you’re looking for before and after photos, Dr. Jennifer David is the board certified dermatologist to follow. From acne treatments to lip fillers, her entire Instagram feed is full of transformations and inspiration.

Dr. Jeanine Downie is a world renowned lecturer and award winning dermatologist. She has over 11 thousand followers on Instagram and a YouTube show called The Gist (or The DermatoloGIST).

Dr. Nada Elbuluk is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field. She’s also a skin of color and pigmentation expert.

Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton is not just a knowledgeable dermatologist who explains dermatological concepts with great clarity on Instagram, she also has a line of potent skincare products that are available at Sephora.