Beauty
We Tried All The Celeb-Owned Beauty Brands — These Are The 8 Best
From Rhode to Fenty, and everything in-between.
We know, we know — these days, even hearing the phrase “celebrity beauty brand” elicits an almost-immediate eye roll. Why does being a good actor mean that we should trust you with our hair care? What does being famous have to do with creating a skin care brand? These are the questions we find ourselves asking every time a celebrity announces they’re starting a beauty venture, and TBH, most of the product don’t live up to their initial buzz. There are a select few products, however, that are worthy of spotlighting — because, as we’ll begrudgingly admit, they’re really just that damn good.
Whether it’s in the high-tech formulations, aesthetic packaging, or just that special something that makes us reach for it time and time again, these are the eight best products from our celeb-owned brands — Fenty, Rhode, Rare, to name a few — that are more than just hype. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Alicia Keys’ Calming Body Scrub
“This soothing scrub from Alicia Keys’ skin care line has become my favorite part of my #everythingshower routine. Unlike other body scrubs, it doesn’t feel harsh or abrasive — it uses bamboo charcoal for a light physical exfoliation, while the sunflower oil leaves my skin feeling baby-soft. Plus, the sage and oat milk scent is the equivalent of a sleepy-time tea. It makes me feel instantly relaxed.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
Halsey’s Super-Pigmented Shadow
“About-face has completely changed the eyeshadow game for me. I started wearing fun eyeshadow colors a couple of years ago, and there is no other makeup that will last — without smearing — through a 4 a.m. night of dancing at the club or a 10-hour bartending shift. About-face is made for party girls everywhere, and using it is as easy as finger painting.” —Sophia June, culture writer
Hailey Bieber’s Hydrating Lip Balm
“I feel fortunate to have gotten my hands on a sample of this stuff, as Hailey Bieber’s beauty line is notorious for selling out instantly. The peptide lip treatment has the most important aspects of both a balm and a gloss. Upon application, my lips — which have a tendency to be very dry in the winter months — feel immediately quenched, and it goes on like a glaze that leaves them looking shiny and plump. Plus, the salted caramel flavor is delicious.” — Alyssa Vingan, editor-in-chief
Selena Gomez’s Juicy Lip Oil
“Selena Gomez’s team of chemists are some of the best in the biz: This is one of the most unique lip formulas on the market. It starts off as a jelly that shifts into an oil, going on glossy and then leaving behind a light tint. Innovation aside, the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil feels comfortable from start to finish, and the color selection is heavenly. I love Wonder, a subtle rosy mauve.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor
Rihanna’s Volumizing Mascara
“Fenty is so trusted as a brand for its complexion products, but Rih had not quite created a hit in the mascara category until now. The Hella Thicc Mascara is exactly as advertised — I love how it gives me fat, plump lashes without tons of coats. It feels almost creamy when you apply it, so it builds that glam volume without clumping.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
Jennifer Aniston’s Conditioning Cream
“Despite the number of hair masks I seem to do, I always end up with dry ends. Of course hair icon Jennifer Aniston would solve my problems. The lightweight formula is more serum than cream and leaves my hair perfectly conditioned without weighing it down like other leave-in products.” — Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
Hayley Williams’ Hair Color Helper
“I’m obsessed with Good Dye Young’s philosophy about making it so simple to dye your hair at home (wildly pigmented colors, no less) and have fun expressing yourself. I think the DyePosit mask is absolutely the easiest entry point to the line with the most natural wash-out tints. They make your hair feel soft and also smell like luxe conditioner. I used the copper DyePosit shade as a way to try going red before making a permanent change. It looked so good, I had to commit.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
Scarlett Johansson’s Refreshing Cleanser
“I had my doubts about Scarlett Johansson’s skin care line, but here I am, eating my words. All of The Outset products are supremely well-made and gentle on the skin, but the micellar cleanser is a standout hit. The light jelly formula melts into my skin and takes off all my makeup without any stripping. It feels like a hug for my skin every time I use it, and I've converted more than a few friends.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director