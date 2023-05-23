Suds Up
The 10 Holy-Grail Products We Count On For Good Hair Days
From oils to shampoos to moisturizing masks.
Finding just the right hair care routine for you is like perfecting a delicate soufflé recipe. It takes time, patience, and practice. But just like when you combine any set of ingredients, there can be uncertainty in the ultimate results. Between in-shower treatments, stylers, and tools, it can be hard to strike the balance between doing too much and too little. Where the former can cause heat damage, over-washing, or limp hair heavy with products, the latter can leave your hair brittle and dry, frizz-prone, or create scalp irritation. It can be a lot of trial and error before you land on a routine that consistently delivers you the hair of your dreams and good vibes that come with it. After all, hair has always been about more than vanity — it’s inherently connected to identity and individuality, as well as confidence and mood. As Phoebe Waller-Bridge says in Fleabag, “Hair. Is. Everything.”
Below, are the products that our NYLON editors and writers use to giving us good hair days all year long. From game-changing stylers and essential shampoos to the most efficient tools, there’s something on our list that will fit all hair type and needs.
The Most Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner
“I learned recently after a visit to the hair salon that maybe I don't know how to style my curly hair. I grew up using Korean straightening perms until college, and though I've had my curls for over five years now, I've never thought of changing my hair care until recently. That includes my wash routine too. The Fekkai shampoo and conditioner set is a step up from my once-all Trader Joe's products (what can I say, I worked there for almost a year in college!), and realized my hair needs much more care with different ingredients than what I was used to using. The shea butter component not only leaves a comforting scent, but it hydrates my curls in the shower, and the conditioner brings back the much-needed bounce once it's all dry. I switch between this shampoo-conditioner set every three to four days especially when I really need a good wash.” — India Roby, contributor
The Clean Slate
“As a double-process blonde, purple shampoo has always been my best friend — but the flip side is that it can make my hair color look dull. Instead, I've been using Olaplex's Clarifying Shampoo to keep my color bright, and I haven't looked back since. It removes residue and buildup and leaves my hair color noticeably brighter. Plus, unlike other clarifying shampoos, it doesn't strip or over-dry my hair.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Easiest Hair Mask Ever
“This mask! I have to stop myself from using it every time I wash my hair and going through it too quickly. I'm addicted to how soft and silky it makes my hair feel, whether I blow dry my hair or let it air dry after washing. I love that it’s a lazy person's product — you only have to use it instead of conditioner and leave it on for a couple minutes in the shower — but it’s more effective than so many other masks I’ve ever tried.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Bond Rebuilder
“I fully believe that the only reason I still have any hair left on my head after years of bleaching is partly because of K18. I comb this high-tech leave-in mask after I shower, shampoo and towel-dry my hair, then let my hair air-dry. The proprietary peptide in the mask supposedly reverses damage and repairs broken bonds caused by bleach and hair coloring — all I know is that after I started using this, I’ve lost way less hair and my double-processed strands feel stronger than ever.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Unexpected Essential
“Whenever I go on a trip, even if it’s just a weekend, I always make sure to bring along my Aquis hair towel. It saves me from any questionable Airbnb towel situation I could possibly get myself into, but it really makes such a big difference with my hair. It helps my color-processed, damaged hair dry notably faster, smoother, and healthier feeling when I use it. It's like starting your hair prep routine before you even touch any products. Why would I ever use a regular towel again?” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The At-Home Blowout Must-Have
“Typically, I'm not the biggest fan of multitasking products when it comes to grooming (men's 3-in-1 body wash, I'm looking at you), but this 4-in-1 prep spray is the exception. It dries super quickly and doesn't leave hair feeling sticky like some prep sprays do. And it smells wonderful! From detangling to heat protecting to frizz control, it truly gets the job done.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist
The Frizz Smoother
“I'm always on the hunt for lightweight hair products to use on my fine, but 3A-3B curls. I saw raving reviews on TikTok and from my friends about Squigs, and once I tested it out myself, I finally understood the hype. I use the oil post-shower when my hair is semi-dry, especially targeting my damaged, once-bleached blonde ends. My hair looks and feels healthier and less dry-looking and the gooseberry scent leaves a refreshing (and non-nauseating) finish.” — India Roby, contributor
The Hairstyle Extender
“I think at this point I think I’ve tried every dry shampoo out there, but I keep coming back to Batiste’s dry shampoo. It’s the only one I feel is powdery enough to actually soak up the oil in my roots, but can still be brushed out, so it doesn’t look chalky in my hair. There’s nothing else I’ve found that can actually help make my hair look acceptable post-workout, which is important to me as a person that takes forever to get ready if I have to start with wet hair. It’s also ideal that you can find it in any drugstore, at any time, whenever you’re in a pinch.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Curl Enhancer
“I’ve never considered getting a beauty product auto-replenished until I used Briogeo’s Curl Charisma crème. This defines my waves and keeps them in check all day long without the dreaded crunch. My hair feels like hair! The day they discontinue this product will be the day I officially buy a wig.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor
The Wave Maker
“The early 2000s were very formative for me, so I’m so thrilled that the hair crimper is back with a vengeance. Only, this time it’s much more chic and mature and less I-stuck-my-finger-in-a-light-socket. The Jumbo Hair Waver is intuitive to use, no tricky curling or wrist action necessary. I have thin, shoulder-length hair, so I can use this to get cool-girl waves in minutes.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor