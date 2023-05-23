All Nighter
Nylon Nights: The Best Melt-Proof Makeup For Going Out & Staying Out
Party animals, unite.
When it comes to dancing the night away, sometimes your makeup can end up being collateral damage. After spending hours living it up with your friends feeling a buzz — almost entirely sure that you’re both killing it on the dance floor and that you still look flawless — it’s easy to be humbled the moment you step into the harsh lighting of a club bathroom. That’s where long-wear makeup can come in.
For the party animals at heart, or those who dabble in a late night or two, learning the art of all-night makeup is a skill worth mastering. Ahead, the NYLON editors reminisce on their last big night out (potentially last weekend) and share the products that have saved them from any late-night makeup drama. As for any other late-night drama, unfortunately, there’s no setting spray or long-lasting mascara for that.
The Soft Focus Primer
“Something about this tacky jelly-like texture is addictive. Not only is it fun to scoop out of the jar, but it spreads flawlessly across my skin, sinking to the point that I sometimes forget if I already put it on or not. But rest assured, it's there — as is the rest of my makeup I layer on after, no matter how long the night.” — Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
The Oil-Fighting Foundation
“For the days when I want to spruce up my getting ready routine and especially for special occasions, I love wearing lightweight coverage that can also combat sweat and oil. I was given Maybelline's Matte Poreless Foundation some weeks ago and I used it recently for a concert I went to for a bit of glam. Despite rushing to my seat, jumping around, and sweating in New York City’s now warm temps, my complexion was barely oily even when I got home at 11 p.m.! I'm now packing this in my summer travel luggage along with Maybelline's matte powder when I go to Italy and Korea!” — India Roby, contributor
The Consistent Concealer
“I've been on the search for my ‘Holy Grail’ concealer for no less than 20 years — and the search may finally be over. Hourglass has made a formula that is opaque enough to cover my darkest circles without having to build up layer after layer, so there's never a worry of creasing. It's also workable enough that on days I just want to cover up a blemish or two, it blends seamlessly into my skin, no powder needed.” — Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
The Never-Cakey Face Powder
“As someone who tends to lean on the oilier side (especially after my makeup has been sitting for a few hours), this lightweight setting powder locks in my glam all night. It sets naturally without looking cakey and truly leaves my skin looking balanced all night long.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist
The Brow Sculptor
“My eyebrows are some of the thickest and most unruly I’ve ever seen on a human face, the type that are no match for most eyebrow gels on the market. I can confidently say that Half Magic’s Grippie Brow Gel changed things for me. The clear, flake-free formula and dual-length bristles offer serious hold, so I never have to worry about my brow hairs curling out of place. And best of all, I can live my alleged one life without feeling like there’s dried glue on my face.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor
The Party-Ready Palette
“What is night-out makeup without glitter? Pat McGrath must have a trillion tiny sparkles per cubic centimeter. I just use a couple swipes from this palette on my upper and lower eyelids, and my cheeks (the more shimmer the better!) and I’m like a human disco ball. It is consistently the most staying, poignant eyeshadow I’ve ever used — and the colors are so dreamy, especially the pinks and purples.” — Sophia June, culture writer
The Instant Eye Look
“I was sent a package of these eye gems ahead of Coachella, and I can't remember the last time I had so much fun getting ready for a night out. They come in an impressive array of colors, patterns, and textures, and require no actual skill to apply, but give the appearance that you got professional glam. Plus, I got so many compliments! A couple of stones slipped out of place in the steamy desert heat, but I'm confident these could withstand an all-night party in normal conditions.” — Alyssa Vingan, editor-in-chief
The Un-smudgable Eyeliner
“Stila liquid liner is one of those products that's had my loyalty since college. It's very precise, doesn't skip, and lasts until you’re ready to take it off. It's made it possible that now I can do my liquid liner as easily as I can write my own name — it's pen-shaped, after all. Also, I have a major pet peeve about shiny black liquid liner, so having the guaranteed matte finish is everything to me.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Clump-Free Mascara
“I’ve used about a million mascara brands in the 15 years I’ve worn makeup and nothing hits like Glossier Lash Slick. It is consistently the only mascara that doesn’t make my lashes clumpy, but defines, lengthens, and darkens them without leaving some slate residue under my eye.” — Sophia June, culture writer
The Long-Lasting Red Lipstick
“I've avoided matte liquid lipsticks because I detest that dry, caked-on feeling, but Pound Cake has officially converted me. The formula smells like cake batter and goes on silky-smooth. After hours of wear, my lips feel soft and moisturized — and I love the brand's ethos on the perfect red for every skin tone.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Stays-Put Lip Stain
“I'm fascinated by Unicorn Glow's Essence Lip Tint. The staying power of this pigmented gloss should be studied. Its ‘tint’ isn't a stain, nor does it look like you were sucking down on a popsicle. Instead, it leaves lips looking like they're naturally soft and flushed. I bring the shade ‘Fog’ with me everywhere.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor
The Impenetrable Setting Spray
“I used to scoff at setting spray — until I tried Urban Decay’s cult-favorite version and realized what I’d been missing out on my entire life. A few spritzes of the formula at the end of my makeup routine not only feels refreshing and adds a bit of life back to my skin, but seals everything in so it doesn’t melt off my face by the end of the night. I’ve tried a few other setting sprays, but keep going back to Urban Decay’s — it just works better.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Deodorant That Works
“Coming from New Zealand, I've grown up with roll-on deodorants and have been constantly on the hunt for the best ones since moving to New York. After trying almost everything, I come back to Dove every time. It leaves no white marks, causes no irritation under my arms, and actually works throughout the New York summer (sorry, natural deodorants). All with the superior roll-on application.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
The Mascara Refresher
“MAC’s innovative Lash Dry Shampoo solves the previously unsolvable problem of the 5 p.m. mascara slump when your lashes no longer look as perky and black as they do with just-applied mascara, but you still have the whole night ahead of you. It’s called ‘lash dry shampoo,’ but it works more like a lash detangler — it softens your mascara and gives the fresh coat look without the clumping that would normally happen when you put new layers over dried mascara.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor