MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Dua Lipa walks the runway at the Versace fashion show Spring Summer 2022
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

10 Neon Eyeshadows That Will Light Up Your Look

From hot pink to lime green and electric blue, these shadows will shock you.

With the Y2K comeback well underway, it’s not a surprise that our makeup is getting brighter and more audacious. This summer, it’s been all about negative space neon eyeliner but now, according to fashion week runways in Milan, Paris, New York, and London, we’ll be expecting to see a lot of neon eyeshadow moving forward.

Most recently, the eyeshadow at the Weinsanto SS22 show in Paris was neon pink, blended around the eyes in a circular shape, and complimented with layers of blush. Also in Paris, the Chloe runway saw bright swatches of orange winged around particular models’ eyes. Before that, Prabal Gurung chose pink, blue, and green neon eyeshadow for this year’s runway show in New York, worn on the corner and outside of the lids. Even Dua Lipa was seen sporting multicolored aqua and lime neon eyes at her runway debut in the Versace show in Milan.

Versace SS22Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Weinsanto SS22Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Prabal Gurung SS22Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Chloe SS22Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s hard to resist the joy and brightness neons bring to any outfit. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to adapt shocking color palette from the runways and incorporate it into your life. With neons being predicts to rule the Spring/Summer 2022 season, this is a trend you will certainly want to invest in now. Below, here are tk products for you to consider to try the look.

Cream Shadows

Cream and liquid formulas are easiest to control for precise eye looks and they deliver the most buildable, pigmented finishes.

Colorfix Neon
Danessa Myricks Beauty

This highly pigmented cream color is made for lips, eyes, or your face. It’s extremely long-lasting and leaves you with the most dramatic of neon looks.

Vivid Brights Crème Colour in Love Ovedose
NYX Cosmetics

This cream eyeshadow delivers how it says it will, vivid and bright. There are twelve highly pigmented colors to choose from.

Always on Cream Eyeshadow in Peacemaker
Smashbox

Smashbox cream eyeshadows are known for their staying power. This formula ensures your neon eye never loses it’s vibrancy throughout the day or night.

Skywash in Lawn
Glossier

Glossier’s Skywash silky eyeshadow is what you reach for if you’re just looking for a neon tint. It’s sheer, blendable, and super subtle.

Powder Shadows

Powder shadows are best if you want a more diffused or smoked out look. You can also layer powder shadow over a similar cream color for maximum impact and longevity of your shadow.

Single Eyeshadow in Triennial Wave
MAC Cosmetics
Artist Color Shadow Refill in Lime Green
Make Up For Ever

Make Up For Ever shadows also come in shimmer finishes if you want a little sparkle with your bold color.

Pressed Pigment in Sunkiss'd
ColourPop

Colourpop has every eyeshadow shade under the sun at a great price point.

Pop Fanatic Eyeshadow in Buzz
Flower Beauty

These Flower Beauty shadows pack a strong pigment punch and won’t crease.

Palettes

Why chose one shade when you can have them all? These palettes give all the colors of the rainbow so you can match your neon eyeshadow to your every changing mood.

Trendy in Tokyo, 16 Color Shadow Palette
BH Cosmetics

If you’re looking for a go-to beginner neon palette that has all the basics, this one has you covered. From yellow to green to pink, the neon possibilities are endless.

Sketch Paint
Claropsyche

Let your artistic side out with this water activated palette. Once you start painting, you’ll never want to wear a neutral shade again.