10 Neon Eyeshadows That Will Light Up Your Look

With the Y2K comeback well underway, it’s not a surprise that our makeup is getting brighter and more audacious. This summer, it’s been all about negative space neon eyeliner but now, according to fashion week runways in Milan, Paris, New York, and London, we’ll be expecting to see a lot of neon eyeshadow moving forward.

Most recently, the eyeshadow at the Weinsanto SS22 show in Paris was neon pink, blended around the eyes in a circular shape, and complimented with layers of blush. Also in Paris, the Chloe runway saw bright swatches of orange winged around particular models’ eyes. Before that, Prabal Gurung chose pink, blue, and green neon eyeshadow for this year’s runway show in New York, worn on the corner and outside of the lids. Even Dua Lipa was seen sporting multicolored aqua and lime neon eyes at her runway debut in the Versace show in Milan.

Versace SS22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Weinsanto SS22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung SS22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Chloe SS22 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s hard to resist the joy and brightness neons bring to any outfit. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to adapt shocking color palette from the runways and incorporate it into your life. With neons being predicts to rule the Spring/Summer 2022 season, this is a trend you will certainly want to invest in now. Below, here are tk products for you to consider to try the look.

Cream Shadows

Cream and liquid formulas are easiest to control for precise eye looks and they deliver the most buildable, pigmented finishes.

Powder Shadows

Powder shadows are best if you want a more diffused or smoked out look. You can also layer powder shadow over a similar cream color for maximum impact and longevity of your shadow.

Palettes

Why chose one shade when you can have them all? These palettes give all the colors of the rainbow so you can match your neon eyeshadow to your every changing mood.