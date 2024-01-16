WALTER ZERLA/Image Source/Getty Images

These Are The 21 Best New Perfumes To Shop Now

And the five biggest fragrance trends to know.

If the wild popularity of #FragranceTok is any indication (the hashtag currently has 2.2 billion views), beauty lovers are all more obsessed with perfumes than ever before. The days of testing fragrances only in the hopes of honing in on a signature scent seem to be a left in the past. And who wouldn’t want to explore the options of having a robust scent wardrobe? With all kinds of brands ranging from designer to niche constantly coming out with new fragrances, there are endless promises of new personalities you can slip in and out of with just a spritz.

In the hopes of increasing your fragrance collection, it might be hard to know what to buy that will not only expand your fragrance horizons, but also satisfy your sensibilities (especially when shopping almost exclusively online). So, we asked some of the top perfume creators about the types of scents everyone is going to be loving this season, from the nostalgic to the unexpected. Read on for the five biggest upcoming fragrance trends and the new perfumes you’ll be lusting over this season.

1. Going Nuts

Tasty gourmand scents including notes of vanilla, chocolate, and caramel have been increasingly popular over the past few years and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. But now, the next evolution of delectable perfumes is here: buttery and sweet nut-inspired scents. “We're nuts for nuts,” says Bee Shapiro, founder of Ellis Brooklyn. “The nutty aspect [of gourmands] lends an even more addictive quality when done right,” she says. If you like fragrances that smell like dessert, scents with pistachio, almond, hazelnut, and even peanut notes are just the right topping.

Peanut
DS & Durga

As a follow up to their extremely popular Pistachio fragrance. D.S. & Durga has created their next sure-to-sell out, limited-edition Studio Juice, Peanut. It’s somehow lightly sugary and warmly earthy at the same time, if you prefer to smell yummy, but not like a cupcake.

Rouge Chaotique
Byredo

Rouge Chaotique is Byredo’s first oud gourmand. The spicy, leathery fragrance has a sticky, sweet plum and toasted praline heart, that makes the rich scent so delectable.

Cloud Pink
Ariana Grande

The latest iteration of Ariana Grande’s Cloud Fragrance goes even further into the realm of edible sweet scents, with amber vanilla, prailine, and pineapple as some of the perfumes main notes.

Daisy Love Pop
Marc Jacobs

Chantilly cream, green pistachio, and cloudberry, might sound like the ingredients of a dessert at a five-star restaurant, but they also come together to make up this delicious new Marc Jacobs fragrance.

2. Fruit Salad Scents

“Fruits are all the rage right now,” says Shapiro, and the combinations of produce that make up these new scents are more abundant than a smoothie bar. Of course orange and pear are classics, but we’re also seeing cherry, apple, lychee, peach, and even more flavors. The reason we love them? “Juiciness can convey a range of emotions,” says Shapiro, so depending on the final recipe, fruity scents convey playful youthfulness or come-hither sensuality, she says. You can take your pick.

Mood Ring
Phlur

Mood Ring is mouthwatering and vibrant from the first spritz. Combining the sugary sweetness of fruit gummies, with fresh orange zest, and dragon fruit pulp, the scent is meant to smell like a colorful explosion.

Cherry Ambition
The 7 Virtues

Cherries are one of our sexier fruits, and this fragrance is no exception — with notes of cherry, vanilla, and sandalwood, this scent is about as enticing as it gets.

Apple Love
Ellis Brooklyn

The crisp apple note blended with peach, plum, lily of the valley, makes Apple Love smell youthful and energizing, yet still alluring and sophisticated.

Love
Coach

Cheery and whimsical are the words that best describe this wild strawberry and juicy Mandarin-forward scent. The top notes sparkle and dry down over hours to a creamier base including notes of jasmine and cedarwood.

Be Delicious Orchard St
DKNY

This zesty, pink grapefruit, apple, raspberry, and pomegranate blend is the ultimate get-up-and-go fruity floral fragrance, in the most delightful apple-shaped bottle.

3. Garden Fresh Fragrances

On the other side of the farmer’s market (and on the tail end of the past summer’s “tomato girl” trend), leafy, green vegetable scents are also on the rise. “Fresh, earthy fragrances with unique vegetable notes offer a more interesting scent experience from traditional floral and fruit notes,” says Maison Margiela fragrances’s master perfumer Olivier Cresp. Vegetable scents, he says evoke simplicity and peaceful memories of connecting with nature. Think of smelling like a healthy snack as the counterbalance to the hyper-feminine fragrance trends — these fragrances are light, uplifting, and totally genderless.

From The Garden
Maison Margiela REPLICA

Meant to smell like a sunny afternoon spent in a garden, this scent leans into tomato leaf accord, mandarin essence, and patchouli.

The Soft Lawn
Imaginary Authors

Laurel and ivy leaves, grapefruit, oakmoss (and fresh tennis balls) come together in this clean and airy green fragrance.

Irish Leather
MEMO Paris

Leather accord, myrrh, and vanilla round out the green tomato leaf note in this fragrance for a more worldly, mysterious version of a farm fresh scent.

Iris De Gris
L'Artisan Parfumeur

Iris de Gris is snappy and refreshing due to the unexpected combination of pea shoots, mint, blood orange to the floral base.

4. Even Better Ambergis

If you actually do not want to smell like something someone wants to eat, the category of woody and musky “skin scents”, called ambergris, might be more appealing to you. This season however, these fragrances are getting upgraded from super subtle to more striking, when used in conjunction with other notes that give them a little more oomph. D.S. & Durga perfumer David Moltz particularly thinks people will love ambergris when mixed with ozone notes (these are the notes in airy, fresh fragrances) that make the ocean-like and earthy elements smell even more realistic.

Be By My Side
Elorea

Be By My Side is meant to recall the embrace of a person you miss. Its warm musk and suede base provide that skin-like base, that’s heightened with bittersweet ginseng, rose, and vanilla.

Aqua Media
Maison Francis Kurkdjian

This is the idealized scent of a beautiful nature walk, citrus and green notes and a spring water aquatic smell coexist over a woody, natural base.

Aire Anthesis
Loewe

One might think an uplifting, fresh air scent might be too fleeting, but this one contains the new “Loewe accord,” which is an ambery note based on the hardy rockrose flower, that helps to weigh it down.

Blue Moon Ginger Dash
By Kilian

Described as a fresh, summer cocktail scent, Blue Moon Ginger Dash opens with a splash of lemon, icy Calone, and Vodka accord with organic ginger and creamy Ambroxan notes throughout.

5. Classics With A Twist

Nostalgia has been a driving force in fragrance shopping for so long, but Moltz believes people are finally getting more experimental with their fragrances choices again, post-pandemic. However, bridging that gap is easier when you mix something you know you love in with the new. “We like well-made things of old but want them new and fresh,” he says. These are certainly not your mother’s fragrances, even if they might remind you of them.

Menace
Henry Rose

Complex and powerful, this marine, lime, cedar, and patchouli fragrance is for someone who wants to delve deeper into the world of more masculine scents.

Rose De Grasse
Aerin

Rose can be an old fashioned note, that’s reminiscent of vintage beauty products, but given some sensual and musky notes to play with, it takes on a whole new identity.

Lavande 31
Le Labo Fragrances

No potpourri-vibes allowed. With neroli, amber, and tonka bean, to add some depth and warmth to the sleepy floral scent, this is lavender totally reinvented.

Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red
Yves Saint Laurent

YSL Opium is a classsic contender for a signature fragrance (if that’s what you want), but why stop with just the original. The latest iteration contains, cherry accord, coffee, and vanilla to truly satisfy all of your vices.