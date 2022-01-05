Sam Neibart
Bright Red Blushes That Work For Every Skin Tone

The cheeks are popping.

We’re predicting blush to have a BIG moment in 2022. Whether it’s for giving you sweet rosy cheeks, or draped in an ’80s fashion across your temples, the ways to wear it are going to be bold. It’s also no surprise that the color that’s trending is equally in your face. While red may seem like a harder shade to wear than a peach or pinky shade, for many, it’s actually the hue that most naturally mimics your natural skin flush. Just think about how your face looks when you go for a long run, walk outside in the cold, or get a little too much sun. But the bright color is also versatile for creating a more fashion-forward look. You won’t think twice about centering a look around your blush this season.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen red blushes popping up around the internet. In the past year we’ve seen the TikTok trend where people fake an inner glow using red lipstick under foundation — a time-consuming (if not product-wasting) way to achieve the look. This past fall also saw the rise of the “natural blush technique”, where you rub your nose and pinch your cheeks for a fleeting flush. Luckily for the less patient, highly pigmented powder, cream, and gel blushes are here to make getting the same look a breeze. Because red is both vibrant and mimics blushing from within, the shade works well on every skin tone whether you wear it as a soft tint or a high contrast look. All that’s left to do is find the finish that fits your makeup aesthetic. Read on for 10 hot red blushes to consider adding to your makeup routine.

Best Red Blushes 2022

The Matte One

Blush in Exhibit A
NARS

This powder blush looks intimidating in the pan, but if you use a light hand and a fluffy powder brush it delivers a natural sun-kissed look.

The Multi-use One

On The Glow Blush in Ruby
Pixi By Petra

This glowy balm comes in an oversized stick which makes it all the easier to double up using it for both cheeks and lips.

The Deeper One

Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush in Empower
LYS

If neon red shades seem too scary, opt for a deeper ruby shade instead. It can work as a subtle contour and also looks exceptional on darker skin tones.

The Subtle One

Putty Blush in Caribbean
e.l.f

E.l.f.’s Putty Primers are iconic for their long-lasting, smooth finish and the blushes are the same. They start as a cream and dry down to a satin matte finish for a natural skin look.

The Refillable One

Everlasting Blush in Poppy
KVD Vegan Beauty

This poppy red powder blush comes in cute package that’s also refillable, which makes it $9 cheaper when you inevitably run out of your new favorite shade.

The Drugstore One

TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush in Hot & Frenzy
Covergirl

An affordable option makes it extra easy to try out the makeup trend.

The Dewy One

Serum Blush in Cherrish You
ColourPop

This see-through, cheery cheek tint gives you that of-the-moment glossy skin finish.

The Makeup Artist-approved One

The Cherry One
Jamie Makeup

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg created this line of finger paint-like cream blushes that melt into your skin and give you a luminous glow.

The Glittery One

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in Ruby Richez
Fenty Beauty

Embrace the ’80s vibe of crimson blush and use a shimmery one to highlight your cheekbones.

The Palette

Major Headlines Blush Palette
Patrick Ta

This palette gives you six blushes (for under $10 each if you do the math), so you have red and several other bright shades to mix and customize your cheek color.