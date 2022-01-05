We’re predicting blush to have a BIG moment in 2022. Whether it’s for giving you sweet rosy cheeks, or draped in an ’80s fashion across your temples, the ways to wear it are going to be bold. It’s also no surprise that the color that’s trending is equally in your face. While red may seem like a harder shade to wear than a peach or pinky shade, for many, it’s actually the hue that most naturally mimics your natural skin flush. Just think about how your face looks when you go for a long run, walk outside in the cold, or get a little too much sun. But the bright color is also versatile for creating a more fashion-forward look. You won’t think twice about centering a look around your blush this season.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen red blushes popping up around the internet. In the past year we’ve seen the TikTok trend where people fake an inner glow using red lipstick under foundation — a time-consuming (if not product-wasting) way to achieve the look. This past fall also saw the rise of the “natural blush technique”, where you rub your nose and pinch your cheeks for a fleeting flush. Luckily for the less patient, highly pigmented powder, cream, and gel blushes are here to make getting the same look a breeze. Because red is both vibrant and mimics blushing from within, the shade works well on every skin tone whether you wear it as a soft tint or a high contrast look. All that’s left to do is find the finish that fits your makeup aesthetic. Read on for 10 hot red blushes to consider adding to your makeup routine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

