Well-Spent
Splurge-Worthy Skin Care That’s Actually Worth Your Hard-Earned $$$
The best results with none of the buyer's remorse.
Skin care is about more than just vanity (although we enjoy looking good), it’s also an investment in the long-term health of your body's largest organ. But there’s also no denying that many of the buzziest products also come with a hefty price tag and can make a major dent in your bank balance. With miracle serums and quick fixes being presented to us every day, it can be hard to determine how to get the best bang for your buck — and therefore how to put together a skin care routine that’s both suited to and sustainable for you.
Below are the splurge-worthy skin care products that NYLON editors love, use, and repurchase again and again. From a lip plumper that helps keep you away from needles, to an eye tightening cream that makes you look awake, and a sunscreen you actually want to apply — these are some skin care products over $40 that are actually worth their price tag. No buyer's remorse around here.
The No-Needle Lip Plumper
“It's like Lip Venom for adults. I love to swipe on a layer of this plumping serum towards the end of my beauty routine and watch as my lips reach their full, plump potential — without the sting of the hits from our middle school years. It also gives my lips a nice flush, so that with a little bit of liner and gloss, I'm good to go.”— Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
The Line-Smoothing Serum
“I own probably 20 or 30 different serums, but this is the one I reach for time and time again. The milky texture sinks in instantly and isn't sticky, and my skin always looks smooth and glowing afterward. If you're a retinol newbie or sensitive to retinol, this retinol-mimicking serum will give you all the wrinkle-smoothing benefits of your dreams without irritation.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The At-Home “Facial”
“My ideal self-care day includes dabbing this chickpea-colored serum on my face and laying prostrate for 20 minutes while I get 50% prettier as it works its magic. When I take this off I, no doubt, have skin as soft as a kitten’s ears. It’s a splurge, but for the price of half a facial, I get like 20 facials out of this small but mighty bottle.”— Sophia June, culture writer
The Hyperpigmentation Eliminator
“I've always had a small patch of pigmentation on my chin that won't fade no matter how many serums I’ve tried. Not only did this lightweight formula start to make the area less noticeable, it did it within the first two weeks of using it. It's an easy step to add to your everyday skin care that makes a huge difference.”— Lauren McCarthy, executive editor
The Introductory Retinol
“It’s hard to overstate how much Murad’s retinol treatment has changed my skin. Let’s just say... a beauty influencer was recently shocked to learn I was 30 years old, not 22. Murad has helped me with my hormonal acne, scars, skin elasticity, and brightness. It is an essential product for acne-prone and combination skin-plagued hotties.”— Sophia June, culture writer
The Potent Vitamin C
“I've used many vitamin C serums and they usually either smell weird or feel sticky — which is why I never stray from BeautyStat's Universal Skin Refiner. It has a smooth, matte-mousse texture with no smell or stickiness, and leaves my skin looking brighter. I recommend it to everyone.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Bounce Boost
“A lot of people think that shiny ‘glass skin’ look comes from exfoliating and resurfacing, but actually a healthy, hydrated skin barrier is the true key to unlocking your glossy skin dreams. This serum kind of works like pumping air into a balloon — it leaves my skin looking plumped up, glowier, and bouncy.”— Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The I-Woke-Up-Like-This Serum
“My (ever-growing, slightly chaotic) skin care collection is constantly rotating, but Sunday Riley Good Genes always remains — for the simple reason it just works. Anytime my skin starts looking dull or lackluster, I reach for my Good Genes — and by the time I wake up in the morning, my skin is noticeably smoother, brighter, and more angelic-looking. And unlike other acid serums, the lactic acid in this doesn’t burn or sting when you apply.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Skin Barrier Savior
“Everyone and their mother told me to try Dieux's Skin Instant Angel and I'm glad I did because now, I use it every day. It leaves my skin feeling dewy and fresh and doesn't break me out — a huge win for my sensitive skin. I'll also layer it on when my skin is feeling extra dry, but it never ends up feeling sticky.”— Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
The Skin-Plumping Moisturizer
“I was lucky enough to receive a facial from Shani Darden herself once, and she told me that my oily-congested skin needed an oil-free moisturizer. Ever since I switched, I've seen a major difference. Her new Peptide Cream is also oil-free but has skin-plumping peptides for an extra boost. My skin looks firmer and smoother ever since I've started using this.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Under-Eye Brightener
“I find most expensive eye creams to be completely overrated, but I was thankfully proven wrong by A.P. Chem. This dermatologist-developed eye cream keeps my delicate eye area feeling silky, moisturized, and looking awake. It’s also the first topical product I’ve ever used to incorporate the neuropeptide GABA, which made me geek out. Plus, the kitschy branding and cheeky name makes me laugh.”— Layla Halabian, culture editor
The Luxe Sunscreen
“This sunscreen makes me want to put it on every morning. It goes on similar to a skin tint — only with a slightly more liquid texture — and rubs in with ease. After it's on, it gives me a glow that makes me feel more confident on my bare-skin days or works as a hydrating base for my skin tint or foundation.”— Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
The Lash Multiplier
“I've tried every lash serum under the sun and the best one is still the classic Grande Lash. My lashes are thin and fragile, and after using this serum nightly for a few weeks, I see a noticeable difference in how thick and long my lashes get.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Bump Banisher
“This is one of the most satisfying body care products you will ever use. With a little pressure massaging into dry skin, this non-irritating exfoliator gives you next-level smooth and totally ingrown-free skin. You literally see the dead skin cells sloughing away like kind of gross magic.”— Sam Neibart, beauty editor
