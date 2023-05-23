Beauty
12 Viral Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype
Thank you, TikTok.
Whether it was a few days (hours?) ago, last week, or in the past few months, chances are high that you’ve bought something off your FYP page recently — the TikTok algorithm does not quit. But when was the last time you bought something off your FYP and actually felt like it lived up to the hype? Those times are much rarer— and TBH, should be celebrated when they do happen.
Instead of a lot of forced trial and error (and a drained bank account), team NYLON took it upon ourselves to test the buzziest, viral beauty products on the market and see which ones are worth your hard-earned cash. From the eyeshadow you’ve seen every influencer use during your nighttime scroll to the skin-illuminating wand that gives an angelic glow, find the Internet-approved beauty products that deserve a place in your makeup bag.
The Complexion Perfector
“This little bottle is a real utility player. On a good skin day, this is all I need to fake an eight-hours-of-sleep-eight-glasses-of-water glow. When I need a little more coverage, it plays well with foundation as a luminous primer. But it’s also my little trick for refreshing my foundation if I start to feel a little dry and dull after wearing makeup for hours— I just blend a few dots onto my cheekbones and temples.”— Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Souped-Up Lip Hydrator
The “Slugging” Salve
“Dryness is my biggest skin issue by far, but after a couple of weeks of ‘slugging’ overnight — aka slathering my face with a thick layer of this occlusive balm that locks in moisture — I saw a noticeable difference. Even my family and friends have been asking how my skin got so dewy.”— Alyssa Vingan, editor-in-chief
The Viral Lipstick Dupe
The Bargain Blush
“Liquid blush is probably the hottest product category of 2023 and this is one to get if you want to try every shade. Sheglam's really performs for the $5 price, especially when most similar products cost $20+. They look a bit milky and pastel when you first dab them on, but then blend out to this really lovely skin-enhancing flush that stays pigmented for hours and doesn't get eaten up by your foundation.”— Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Always Sold-Out Highlighter
“I froth at the mouth for most Charlotte Tilbury products, but her Pinkgasm highlighter wand deserves the MVP award (and there's a reason it's gone viral on TikTok over and over again). Three dots are all I need for the prettiest rosy glow and angelic gleam - it's my go-to product for waking up my tired/dull skin in five seconds flat.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Creamiest Spot Coverage
“I have a longstanding aversion to foundations and concealers that cake on or are too noticeable, which is why I’ve been a tinted moisturizer devotee since I was a teenager. Of course, there are those days that call for slightly more coverage, which is where this Kosas formula comes in. It brightens and evens out my dark under eye circles and hides the occasional blemish seamlessly, and without having to apply more than once throughout the day (or night).”— Alyssa Vingan, editor-in-chief
The Dry Skin Solution
The Glass Skin In A Bottle
“I could write a love letter to these Dew Drops, but I'll keep it short: a few drops of these give my skin that glisteny, glazed-donut effect without clogging my pores, and also works as the prettiest cheek highlighter. It's a perfect mixing medium for cream blush and foundation, too.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Color-Changing Gloss
“Okay, I'm a sucker for a makeup product that looks one color in the package and becomes a different color when you apply it—it's the '90s baby in me. This pH pink is the more mature version in a fun click pen, with a flattering color payoff plus a lip moisturizing, glossy formula.”— Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Smoothing Skin Filter
“I saw this product from Danessa Myricks show up on my TikTok scroll at least 10 times before I gave in and tried it — and trust me, it lives up to the Internet buzz. As someone with oily skin and larger pores around my T-zone, this balm is like an instant Paris filter in a pot. I tap it into any shiny spots on my face, and it instantly blurs, smooths, and leaves my skin looking velvety-soft.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Plumping Lip Tint
“This maximizing lip serum converted me to black lip gloss and now I'm hooked. It's plumping, subtle enough to be wearable every day, but can also add an edge to any outfit. The packaging is also a talking point when you whip it out in front of people.”— Laura Pitcher, beauty writer