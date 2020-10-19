Following a major string of events in the last couple of months, from the release of a long-awaited debut album to an official Netflix documentary, BLACKPINK member Lisa (full name Lalisa Manobal) has officially been named the newest global brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics. Starting this month, the K-Pop megastar will embark on a long-term partnership with the brand, which will include involvement in new collections and innovative programs.

“Lisa’s unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style make her the perfect match for M·A·C,” Drew Elliott, Senior Vice President and Global Creative Director for M·A·C Cosmetics, shared in a press release. “Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration.”

In the press release, MAC noted the undeniable synergy between Lisa and the brand — one that breaks boundaries between cultures, exudes a "global relevance," and pursues storytelling through artistry." In addition to acting as the face and muse of upcoming collections and projects, the 23-year-old dancer and rapper will work directly with MAC Makeup Artists to showcase her signature looks, share her beauty secrets and tips, personal skincare routine, and lifestyle with the MAC community and fanbase.

"MAC is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a MAC campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world," Lisa shared in a statement. "It's an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry. I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!"