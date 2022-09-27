South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of their Born Pink world tour— heading to America on October 25— which means we will be seeing a lot of onstage outfits and concert glam. Each of BLACKPINK’s members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is a source of style and beauty inspiration in her own right, nailing it on the red carpet time and again as well as bringing fashion to their performances. But in particular, we’ve noticed that the group has recently been throwing themselves into the nail art game. From graffiti nails to unexpected French tip designs, they have hit on every major nail trend of the year. The artist who has been keeping their nails on the forefront of fashions is nail artist Park Eunkyung, also known as Unistella.

Eunkyung has worked with every major South Korean act (including Irene Kim and Sunmi), alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. Having first gained international recognition for her the widely recreated shattered glass nail designs in 2015, Eunkyung is now South Korea’s most famous nail artist. She has her own booked-out salon in Seoul, Unistella, and a nail jewelry line to prove it.

To celebrate BLACKPINK’s tour, and the incredible work of their nail artist Eunkyung, we’ve rounded up the best of the artist’s recent BLACKPINK nail looks. Consider this your your daily dose of K-Pop nail art inspiration.

Hello Kitty Nail Art

We love Jisoo’s latest pink Hello Kitty manicure, with white scribble detailing and pink glittery tips.

Graffiti Nails

These hand-painted graffiti nails on BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim are a shoutout to their latest release, Shutdown.

Goth French Tips

These black and white french nails are a gothic and unexpected twist on the nostalgic nail trend, in contrast to Rosie’s iconic green fluffy coat.

Leopard & Lace

This manicure takes matching nail art to the next level, not only matching the color and pattern of Jennie’s red leopard outfit but also matching the mesh texture.

Shattered Glass Mani Redux

Eunkyung has taken her famous glass nails to the next level, using the broken glass texture to create butterfly and heart detailing for Jisoo.

Extra Long Ombre Nails

Lisa’s long, squared off nails combine soft reds with pastel pink for a dramatic and romantic look.

Chalkboard Nails

Lisa’s matte black and white abstract manicure looks equal parts artsy and grunge, paired with a silver sequined top and a grey camo puffer jacket.