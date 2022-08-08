BLACKPINK Announces Largest Tour In K-Pop Girl Group History

BLACKPINK is in your area. Literally.

After taking a brief break (during which group members LISA and Rosé pursued new, separate music projects on their own), the über-popular K-pop group is back together and gearing up for the upcoming release of their third album. Anticipation is high for the group’s new era, which will kick off soon with the release of new single “Pink Venom” on August 19. But nothing could be more exciting than the announcement of a new tour, which excitingly has already been described as “the largest world tour in history of a K-pop girl group.”

Of course, BLACKPINK is one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the world, so it only makes sense that the tour set to accompany the quartet’s biggest album to date would be equally massive. (Only the best for my girls.) Currently scheduled to kick off in mid-October, with two back-to-back dates in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea, the upcoming “Born Pink Tour” will find LISA, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo touching down for stops across America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. So far, a total of 36 dates have been scheduled through June 2023, but according to their official website, more dates will be announced as time goes on.

All this to say, there has never been a better time to be a BLACKPINK fan. No exaggeration.

Find out everything there is to know about the upcoming Born Pink Tour below.

When can I see BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK will kick off their massive world tour in mid-October, with dates running through June 2023.

Where can I see BLACKPINK?

The K-pop stars will hit multiple stops across the world, starting with two shows in their hometown of Seoul. Check out the rest of the dates for the Born Pink Tour below.

10/15 – Seoul, South Korea

10/16 – Seoul, South Korea

10/25 – Dallas, Texas

10/29 – Houston, Texas

11/02 – Atlanta, Georgia

11/06 – Hamilton, Ontario

11/07 – Hamilton, Ontario

11/14 – Newark, New Jersey

11/15 – Newark, New Jersey

11/19 – Los Angeles, California

11/30 – London, United Kingdom

12/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

12/05 – Barcelona, Spain

12/11 – Paris, France

12/12 – Paris, France

12/18 – Berlin, Denmark

12/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

01/07 – Bangkok, Thailand

01/08 – Bangkok, Thailand

01/13 – Hong Kong, China

01/14 – Hong Kong, China

01/20 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

01/28 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

03/04 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

03/11 – Jakarta, Indonesia

03/18 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

03/25 – Manila, Phillippines

05/15 – Singapore, SG

06/10 – Melbourne, Austalia

06/11 – Melbourne, Australia

06/16 – Sydney, Australia

06/17 – Sydney, Australia

06/21 – Auckland, New Zealand

How can I buy tickets to the Born Pink Tour?

Details about how to buy tickets for BLACKPINK’s world tour are forthcoming.