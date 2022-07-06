Blackpink To Release New Music In August

The biggest girl group in the world is making its comeback.

After two years of solo activity following the release of their 2020 sophomore album, The Album, the girls of Blackpink — LISA, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo — are finally getting back together to release new music this August. YG Entertainment, their label, officially announced their highly-anticipated return on Tuesday, July 5, previewing a massive string of months to come. In addition to new music and the forthcoming release of their next album, the girls will also embark on “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” before the end of the year, per a press release. Indeed, it’s no longer a saying and just a fact: Blackpink *will* be in your area.

Although the group hasn’t released music as a unit since late 2020, their visibility has seemingly skyrocketed since with its members becoming staples in the high fashion and beauty arena. Rosé and Lisa also embarked on their own solo projects during the group’s break with Rosé releasing her first solo album, R, in March 2021 and Lisa following that up with her own record, Lalisa, in September. Still, demand for the quartet has only grown and, luckily, it seems like there’s no dearth of new content coming our way.

As with most K-pop announcements, exact details about Blackpink’s comeback are still scarce. Below, find everything we know about the “How You Like That” singers’ 2022 comeback including information about their album and upcoming tour.

New Blackpink Music Arrives In August

Per YG Entertainment, Blackpink will kickoff their comeback in earnest in August. New music from the group will be released then, as well as the start of a “continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year,” a press release teases. While it’s unclear what exactly that project will entail, an album and tour will definitely be apart of it.

Blackpink’s next album is on the way

Blackpink has been busy recording their next album and it’s finally in “the final stages.” Per the press release, “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” and while there’s no release date for it all yet, YG seems to hint that it’ll be out before the end of 2022.

Blackpink will embark on a huge world tour

Blackpink was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, and now they’re hoping to break yet another record. Alongside new music and an album, the group will also go on the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.” No dates or locations have been unveiled for the tour yet, but YG has stated that it will happen by the end of 2022, “to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”