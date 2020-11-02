Following one of the brand's biggest announcements of the year — introducing BLACKPINK's Lisa as its newest global brand ambassador — MAC has unveiled the K-Pop megastar's very first campaign for the latest drop of its holiday 2020 collection, Frosted Firework.

When the partnership was first announced in October, the iconic cosmetics brand made note that Lisa (full name Lalisa Manobal) would serve as a muse for brand's new campaigns and projects. For this holiday launch, the two came together to channel a frosty, fantastical world of winter, creating images inspired by the warmth and light of the season. The concept, according to MAC, was to celebrate how loved ones light up their lives year-round — and the photos themselves show Lisa doing just the same, complete with glossy, dewy skin and rosy cheeks, courtesy of thew new collection.

Courtesy of MAC

“Being home for the holidays is one of my happiest memories,” LISA said in a press release, “I can’t wait to spend time with family again and gifting my favorite MAC products to celebrate with my loved ones!”

The collection itself initially included a festive range of new launches, including Extra Dimension Foil Shadows, Lipsticks and Lipglass, Powerpoint Eye Pencils and two Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter all in holiday-approved, frosty shades. The second drop of the Frosted Fireworks Holiday collection, however, includes 11 new limited-edition, gift-ready kits, along with the new Rocket to Fame Eye Shadow X 12 Palette, a truly gorgeous collectible "constellation" featuring 12 heavily pigmented eyeshadows.

See a full breakdown of Lisa's campaign look in the MAC Instagram announcement, below.