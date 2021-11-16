Britney Spears’ Post-Conservatorship Celebration Also Includes New Blonde Hair

It’s been a big month for Britney Spears. Last Friday, her conservatorship of 13 years was finally terminated and the global #FreeBritney movement celebrated the payoff from the efforts of fans, Britney’s legal team, and especially Britney, herself. The conservatorship controlled Britney's finances, personal life, and medical decisions since 2008, and the singer has only been able to speak out publicly against it this summer, starting at a hearing on June 23rd. The past nearly five months have seen a huge push for Britney to be able to legally make her own choices once again, and now she can.

Britney has been celebrating her newfound freedom in a number of ways, posting a viral video of her fans and getting her hair done. The singer's go-to hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos posted her “new butter blonde locks” on Instagram over the weekend, taking the superstar from a more platinum white blonde to a golden shade for the fall.

While the change is subtle (and to many non-colorists, unnoticeable), we’re just glad Britney’s treating herself. Her new color hair is also very in line with trending winter shades. Platinum, silvery tones are being replaced with warmer and even yellow tones à la Billie Eilish’s hair reveal earlier this year and Kristen Stewart’s nearly-canary color for the Spencer press tour.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!” Britney wrote in an Instagram caption yesterday.

There’s no doubt that Britney’s well and truly earned a series of celebratory months (or years). She’s already posting celebratory fit and hair pics on Instagram and we couldn’t be happier for our blonde icon.