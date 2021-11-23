It’s already been a big K-Pop month in the world of beauty, with the recent announcement of BLACKPINK’s Lisa upcoming makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics. Now, South Korean cosmetics and beauty conglomerate Amorepacific has announced an exclusive collaboration with BTS, a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013 and has taken the world by a storm.

The collaboration has birthed a limited-edition version of its wildly popular, super moisturizing Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, the BTS Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition. It was inspired by the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour and will be available in time for their Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium, officially dropping on Saturday, November 27. Amorepacific will also participate as one of the sponsors of the BTS tour.

The BTS Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition will be the same water-based formula enriched with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and a proprietary Moisture Wrap technology that’s made the Laneige lip balm a cult favorite. The mask is loved for leaving lips smooth, soft, supple, and comfortable after overnight wear and for many, as a heavy-duty lip treatment to use around the clock. The limited-edition product features Laneige’s sweet, fan-favorite Gummy Bear scent and is packaged with BTS tour artwork on the box and the BTS logo on the jar, making it a collectible moment.

K-Beauty has been having a major moment across the world over the past few years, with K-Beauty products and routines, such as double cleansing, being popularized all over. Amorepacific operates more than 30 brands, including Laneige, Innisfree, and Sulwhasoo. Laneige has been ever-popular since it hit the US market, with its range of sleeping lip masks becoming the most viral product from the brand.

The BTS band mates have always been beauty icons in their own right, experimenting with colorful hair and always performing with glassy skin. With over 52 million followers on their joint Instagram alone, BTS’s huge fan base is sure to clamor for their newest collaboration. With the combined popularity of BTS and Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, we’re sure the Purple Edition is not going to last long. And with two major K-Pop beauty collaborations in one month, K-Beauty is set to continue to trend globally—with K-Pop stars providing the ultimate beauty influencers.

BTS Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition will be released on us.laneige.com and sephora.com on November 27 for $24.