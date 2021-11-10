BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is Releasing A Makeup Collection With MAC

If you’re a K-pop fan—or even if you’re not—you have heard of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. They’ve reached near ubiquity, including having a Netflix documentary about the international superstar group and collaborations with the likes of Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga. Now, one of the members Lisa Manobal will be entering the beauty world with her first-ever makeup collection with M·A·C Cosmetics, M·A·C x L.

The 24-year-old Thai rapper has worked with M·A·C to create a collection that’s made for all ages, races, and genders, featuring the brand’s cult favorite, high performing formulas in primarily rosy red and pink, dusty orange, and shimmering bronze and gold shades. The collection includes six shades of Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor, two Brushstroke 24-hour Liners, a gorgeous Extra Dimension Skinfinish in the shape of a 3D flower, one Powder Blush, and the pièce de résitance, ad 12-piece Eyeshadow palette.

Lisa told M·A·C that she “wanted the M·A·C x L Eye Shadow Palette to be a versatile lineup that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for every day – or glam looks for a night out by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters.”

Lisa also says the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours have already been tested by her during her performances She says it’s been her go-to formula for performing on-stage and in music videos. Which makes sense given the lipsticks long-lasting soft matte finish that doesn’t leave your lips too tight or dry. The superstar named the three new shades, “Rhythm ‘N’ Roses”, “Swoon For Blooms”, and “Pink Roses”, which all coincidentally sound like they could all be BLACKPINK singles.

Both M·A·C and Lisa teased the collection last month, although details were minimal. “Designed by LISA. Created by M·A·C. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favorite products – plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most,” M·A·C Cosmetics captioned a photo of Lisa wearing the makeup from the collection.

Lisa has been on a professional roll recently and has long been a source of beauty inspiration to many, dyeing her signature bob cut with a fringe pink this week and previously getting under-highlights. She has ambassadorships with fashion brands Bulgari and Celine and her solo debut, Lalisa became the fastest track by a K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views. One track on the mini-album, Money, has recently made her the longest-running K-pop female solo artist on 'Billboard Hot 100'.

It’s clear Lisa is converting new listeners to Kpop and that her first beauty collection will be well sought after by millions of fans around the world (she has 66 million on her Instagram alone). As the brand puts it, “M·A·C loves Lisa.” We also love Lisa. If you do too, you’ll be able to sign up for updates on the website today. But you’ll still have to wait to get your hands on (or “drop some money” as Lisa sings) the M·A·C x L collection until Friday, December 3.