Lisa From BlackPink’s Style Evolution, From Girl Group Ingenue to Solo Star

From K-Pop cutie to fashion icon.

Blackpink’s Lisa is not only a K-pop superstar — she has proven to be a fashion icon. Over the years, the singer has become known for her versatile style, ranging from cute gowns to fiery and daring ensembles.

With her highly-anticipated solo debut right around the corner, walk through some of her best red carpet looks, ahead.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

2016, Melon Music Awards

In one of BlackPink’s first red carpet appearances, Lisa wore a red dress from Pinko tucked into a black skirt and a lace collar from Ellery.

