From K-Pop cutie to fashion icon.
Blackpink’s Lisa is not only a K-pop superstar — she has proven to be a fashion icon. Over the years, the singer has become known for her versatile style, ranging from cute gowns to fiery and daring ensembles.
With her highly-anticipated solo debut right around the corner, walk through some of her best red carpet looks, ahead.
In one of BlackPink’s first red carpet appearances, Lisa wore a red dress from Pinko tucked into a black skirt and a lace collar from Ellery.