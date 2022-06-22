10 Sweet and Soulful Nail Art Ideas For Cancer Season

Cancers, as water signs and the fourth sign of the zodiac, are known for are known for being very in touch with their feelings. On the positive side, this makes them intuitive and nurturing, but on the other side of things, this can also make them moody and sensitive. Luckily, creative pursuits can be a productive way to channel that signature Cancer softness— including nail art.

In honor of the month of the crab, starting June 21 and ending July 22, here are some sweet, water-inspired nail art ideas, ideal for emotional Cancers.