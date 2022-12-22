Capricorns possess a quality that you’d also hope for in your nails—strength. The ambitious earth sign enjoys the finer things in life and also is willing to put in the effort to get what they want. For manicures, this means long hours at the salon are no deterrent to Capricorns, if it means getting the perfect set.

Heading into the new year with the grounding and determined energy of the goat, now’s the time to set your intentions for 2023. Ahead, a range of Capricorn-inspired manicures to set you off on the right foot.