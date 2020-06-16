After a painful week-long process, Cardi B unveiled her recolored redone peacock tattoo. On Monday, June 15, the performer shared her tat makeover, which was completed by artist Jamie Schene. In true Cardi B fashion, she later had a photoshoot, sharing a full look at the colorful piece of art.

Posting a side-by-side image of the tattoo, Cardi B wrote that it had been ten years since she first got the tattoo. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted," she wrote. As part of the makeover, her peacock is now a more striking shade of blue, and the bird now sits on a bed of colorful flowers and vines.

Later on Monday, Cardi B posed for a photo that put the peacock on full display. Posing next to a pink ombre Louis Vuitton bag, she showed off much of her right leg. In addition to the new tattoo, she also had new hair, trading out her long and straight dark hair for a short, bright pink pixie style.

The new work also added a pink butterfly to the scene, which pairs perfectly with Cardi's recent back tattoo. In May, she shared an Instagram Story of a tattoo work in process, and at the time, she was getting a butterfly that covered much of her back; Schene was also responsible for that piece.

As for her latest ink, Schene praised Cardi B for her inspiration, writing, "Getting tattooed for 7 days in a row is no joke." Despite the marathon tattoo session, it seems that Cardi B isn't done yet. An Instagram Story video posted by the performer on Monday was taken while she was getting her back worked on.

See photos of Cardi B's tattoo, below.