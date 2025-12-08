Chappell Roan Is Your Newest MAC Girl

When you think of Chappell Roan, you think stark white foundation, baked-on blush, and dramatic eye makeup that stretches to the farthest corners of her face. It was only a matter of time before a major beauty company tapped the pop star to be the face of the brand, and on Dec. 8, it finally happened. The brand in question: MAC Cosmetics.

For Roan’s first campaign as Global Ambassador, the “Good Luck, Babe” singer sports her signature ghostly white beat (courtesy of MAC’s Full Coverage Foundation in White, Studio Fix Pro Set + Blur Weightless Loose Powder in Translucent, Shivering White Powder), which she layers with the brand’s Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation in NW5, Studio Fix Sculpt and Shape Contour Palette in Light/Medium, and Glow Play Cushiony Blush in So Natural for a hint of color. She also opted for her favorite lip combo — Lip Pencil in Stone and MACximal Matte Lipstick Cool Teddy — but in our opinion, it’s the eyes that pulls the whole look together.

The details: she wears a pencil-thin brow sculpted with the Pro Brow Definer 1MM-Tip Brow Pencil: Lingering and Spiked that harkens back to her glam for the 2025 Grammys, as well as a pair of extra-thick eyelashes complete with a glittered-out lower lash brought to you by MAC Lash/ 76 Supermodel Lash & MAC Lash/80 Romantic Lash, lash glue and black glitter and MACStack Mascara. The eyeshadow is a bit more subtle, thanks to makeup artist Andrew Dahling’s stellar combination of the Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Tailor Grey and Blackout, Eye Shadow in Carbon, Scene, Cozy Grey and Greystone, and Eye Kohl Eyeliner in Feline.

“Your new MAC girl!!! (◕ ˬ ◕✿),” Roan wrote on Instagram. “this is so sick and im pinching myself !!!”

“Partnering with MAC feels full circle,” Roan said in a statement. “This brand has always made space for people like me; since day one they’ve embraced art, queerness, drag, and self-expression. I’ve built a special relationship with the MAC team over the years, and they’ve been amazing and thoughtful collaborators on this new journey. I can’t wait for the time when I can share what we’ve made with people everywhere.”

