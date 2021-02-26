Coach Announces a Limited-Edition Beauty Collection with Sephora

No matter how Coach decides to reinvent itself, it remains an eternally classic, and timeless brand. After releasing a campaign that featured the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, Cole Sprouse, Rickey Thompson, and more, the iconic label is now making a move into the makeup world, and is collaborating on an exclusive collection with Sephora.

The collaboration, announced on Friday, February 26, marks the first time that Coach has worked on something in the beauty space outside of its fragrance launches. The collaborative collection is made of seven products, including two different eyeshadow palettes, and a lip and nail set, all decked out in bright and sparkly hues of rose gold and pink.

The two eyeshadow palettes are based off of Coach's mascots, and the included hues offer a range of buttery mattes, bold metallics, and soft shimmers. The third palette is made for the face, and features soft matte bronzers and bold shimmer highlighters that will take your spring glow up a notch. Plus, each palette doubles as a Coach keychain that you can attach to your favorite purse, all for $38.

The rest of the collection is comprised of a five-piece Tea Rose Brush Set, made from vegan synthetic bristles, a Tea Rose Lip Set, that offers four different high-shine lip gloss shades, the Tea Rose Eye Masks, and the Tea Rose Nail Set, that includes a pink nail polish, a clear top coat, and fun nail stickers.

The Sephora Collection x Coach limited-edition collaboration will range in price from $16 - $68 and will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, March 2nd at Sephora and Coach stores, on Sephora.com and Coach.com, and on the Sephora app while supplies last.

For now, take a closer look at the glittery fun collab below.

Sephora Collection x Coach

Sephora Collection x Coach

Sephora Collection x Coach

Sephora Collection x Coach