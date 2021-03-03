ColourPop Cosmetics wants to revamp your blush routine. The beauty brains behind a number of adorable cosmetic collections, including those themed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Bambi, has just announced its newest innovation in makeup, the Cheek Dew Serum Blush.

Debuting on March 4, Cheek Dew is a multipurpose makeup product, providing skin with a soft flush and some beneficial ingredients. As Liquid blush continues to have a moment in the beauty community, ColourPop has unveiled its own take, which features a lightweight, liquid formula infused with vitamins C and E, as well as hyaluronic acid.

When used, the blush provides a hint of color without drying the skin. Similar to other liquid blushes, you can build on the presence of your Cheek Dew color, enhancing the pigment by adding and blending additional product.

Retailing for $7 a tube, Serum Blush will debut in ten shades. Featured shades include Hotline, a soft, warm pink; Beyond, a muted, deep rose; Infinite Crush, a warm chocolate; and Hot Fuss, which appears as a warm, rich berry.

Cheek Dew is a definite departure from ColourPop's current blush offerings. Along with pressed powder formulas, the brand previously unveiled a colorful Super Shock option and a stick-shaped blush.