ColourPop is Dropping A Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

With October quickly coming to an end, spooky season is coming to its official close. As the rest of the world prepares to finish the year off with wintery holiday cheer, we know the lovers of all things eerie will really miss this time of year. ColourPop understood this issue and teamed up with Disney to bring you a Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas inspired collection.

Available on Thursday, October 28th, the vampy—yet cheery and bright collection comes out at the perfect time. In a world where Halloween and Christmas join forces, the new collaboration offers all of the glitter of the holidays, but with the spirit of Halloween’s boldest colors like bright orange and shimmering purple. Better yet, everything is decked out in The Nightmare Before Christmas inspired packaging.

The center piece of the 12-piece collection is a 12-pan eyeshadow palette filled with a mix of smoky neutrals, vibrant pops of color, and spooky saturated jewel-tones in various matte and shimmer formulas. In addition to palette, the collaboration also includes water-based gel shadow trio called the Trio of Terror, that is inspired by the iconic characters of Lock, Shock, and Barrel. The color Lock is a black based shadow with a touch of violet, turquoise, and hot pink color points that offers more of a chrome effect while Shock is a very bright hot pink shadow with teal and silver undertones. However, this beauty writer’s favorite is the Barrel shade which is a shimmering mauve brown that gleams with silver and golden greens that is the perfect gold neutral for the holidays.

Crazy cool eye makeup is a given when it comes to any ColourPop collaboration, but along with the collection’s signature palette and jelly pot shadows, there will also be three new lipstick shades with packaging the doubles as decorations. You can spook-ify your tree this year with Jack Skellington, Sally, or Oogie Boogie ornaments each filled with a raised skull and bones embossed lipstick. Happy haunting!

The ColourPop and Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection will be available on ColourPop.com at 10am PST/1pm EST on Thursday, October 28th and at Ulta.com on All Hallows Eve, October 31st. Below, get a closer look of the frightfully cheerful collection.

