Cult-Favorite Filipino Makeup Brand Sunnies Face Launches In The US

When cosmetics brand Sunnies Face first launched in the Philippines in 2018, its website was so popular that it crashed with just shy of three million views and their initial launches sold out in only a matter of ten minutes. Since then, the brand has focused on pivoting this early success into expanding into the international market. The Sunnies Face Fluffmatte, the brand’s adorably named weightless matte lipstick has since become a cult-favorite product for it’s high-pigment, non-drying formula. However, until now, these easy-wear, comfort matte lipsticks haven’t been available across the United States. Today, Sunnies Face finally opens up to an eager American market— and you’re going to want to take note and stock up early.

After countless requests, Sunnies Face shared the announcement on their Instagram, captioning the post: “Are you in the US and your Fluffmatte supply is running low? if you answered yes, you no longer need to find a friend in the Philippines to replenish your stash.” The brand will make its US debut with its hero product, Fluffmatte, an award-winning matte lipstick available in 15 universally flattering shades.

“We did not anticipate the immediate pandemonium for Sunnies Face when we launched in the Philippines,” said Jess Wilson, Co-Founder & Brand Manager at Sunnies Face, in a press release from the brand. “It was extraordinary how the country turned out to support a local brand and their excitement led to an amazing global awareness we couldn’t have dreamed of.” Despite being unavailable in the US until now, the brand already has approval from celebrity makeup artists and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

One Fluffmatte lipstick sells every thirty seconds, making it the best-selling lipstick in the Philippines. And it’s easy to believe as the bullet lipstick comes in 15 easy-to-wear shades spanning the spectrum of neutrals, browns, pinks, and of course, reds— retailing for only $16 each. Now that they’ve put Southeast Asian beauty on the map, Sunnies Face has shared that the Fluffmatte lipstick range is just the first product to be introduced to the US market. The brand plans to release the entire line of makeup and skincare throughout 2023. Until then, you’re going to want to get your hands on their cult-favorite lipstick to find out what all of the hype is about. Starting today, May 16, you can go check out the range and buy your own on sunniesface.com.