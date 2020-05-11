Dua Lipa Dyed Her Hair Strawberry Red

In what might be her boldest aesthetic switch up yet, Dua Lipa has dyed her hair strawberry red while at home in quarantine. The new look comes after the "Physical" singer debuted a string of at-home hair dye transformations, including pastel pink and neon orange.

Posting the update to Instagram on May 11, Dua shared a photo of her newly dyed, damp hair from the backyard of her London home, where she's been socially distancing with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid. Like all of her recent at-home dye jobs, the photo sees her new red hair sitting atop darker, nearly-black layers. Captioned with a row of strawberry emojis, the uploaded set of images also included a video, showing the actual color of the dye, with her hair dried. Fans are loving the new look, sharing love in the comments about her consistent changes. "Strawberry Shortcake vibes," shared one user on Instagram.

It's not clear whether Dua dyed her hair herself, or if Hadid chipped in with the work like the duo gave a glimpse into back in April — but regardless, it's clear Dua doesn't like to go too long without some drastic hair changes.

See Dua Lipa's new, two-toned strawberry red hair, below.