Emma Chamberlain Uses These $7 Lashes When She Wants To Feel Fancy

When it comes to copying the makeup stylings of one of the world's most popular YouTube stars, all that's required is a trip to your local drugstore. Emma Chamberlain shared her makeup essentials with Allure, and her chosen array of drugstore products come at seriously affordable prices.

The latest Allure cover star detailed the collection of goodies she relies on for her daily makeup and skin routines, and no product featured is more than $30. As for the go-to item always included in her purse, Chamberlain said she can't get enough of Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy, noting, "They're [small and] really cute and great for the car."

In addition to relying on Aquaphor to hydrate her skin, Chamberlain also likes to try out new eyelash curlers, uses faux mink lashes when she wants to be "very fancy," and picked her favorite makeup brush based on its soft bristles. Telling Allure that she swears by Sonia Kashuk Professional Wide Contour Brush, available at Target, Chamberlain explained that she loves when a brush can be used for contouring and bronzing. She appreciates that the Sonia Kashuk one feels like her cat.

When she's not feeling fancy or working on her contour, Chamberlain shared her go-to method for extending the life of her salon-fresh nails. "When they [do] start to peel up, I use a little nail glue underneath and press them back down," she said of her love for Kiss Maximum Speed Nail Glue.

Chamberlain also professed for her love for cotton round pads, and shared her appreciation for CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin, noting that it helps with her eczema. She even shared the one product she can't live without, even if some Internet rumors think otherwise. "There's this rumor on the internet — everybody thinks I don't shower," she says. "I think I started it, though, as a joke. But now people don't think I shower. It's amazing; I love it. Just kidding, I hate it. But that's beside the point," she said, going on to say that when it comes to deodorants and smelling fresh, she relies on Secret.

See, and shop, the complete list on influencer-approved products, below.