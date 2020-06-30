Glossier’s New Priming Moisturizer Balance Handles Oily Skin Without Sacrificing The Dewy Look

The dewy look is without a doubt one of the most significant beauty trends of the last five years, but for those with oily-prone skin, the reality of the look can fall short of the glowing, fresh-faced ideal that remains a mainstay on Instagram Explore pages everywhere. Thankfully enough, as the brand responsible for catapulting the trend with its "skin first, makeup second" approach to beauty, Glossier has come up with an effective solution.

Today the brand launches Priming Moisturizer Balance ($25), its first new skincare product of 2020, designed to moisturize, control shine, and improve the look of pores without having to compromise a healthy, glowing, finish. Joining Glossier's Priming Moisturizer, the original formula, and Priming Moisturizer Rich, the ultra-rich and nourishing follow up, Priming Moisturizer Balance finds its place in the lineup as the fast-absorbing formula that leaves a dewy-matte finish, allowing for the skin to thrive while it controls greasiness and high-shine oil throughout the day.

The product is formulated with a number of concern-focused, moisture boosting key ingredients including bamboo extract, which is credited for its pore-blurring effect; apple fruit extract that aids in locking in moisture; marine extract for balancing the look of shine not only immediately but over time, too; and a blend of Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) and willow bark extract that work together to visibly improve skin texture. Plus, on top of being cruelty-free and dermatologist tested, Priming Moisturizer Balance checks all of the other important boxes too, being fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, alcohol-free, oil-free, vegan, gluten-free, and GMO-free.

Glossier priming moisturizer balance Glossier

After using the product for the last four weeks — as someone with notoriously oily skin — its quickly become one of, if not the only, products I've relied on throughout quarantine. The bouncy, gel cream formula melts to the touch, and absorbs into the skin instantly without leaving any greasy residue on my hands. It leaves my face feeling fresh and plump, maintaining the right balance of moisturized before getting into oil slick territory — even along my T-zone, one of my biggest problem areas when it comes to oil and breakouts. On days when all I feel like doing is washing my face and locking in moisture, Priming Moisturizer Balance is a no-brainer.

At 1.7 ounces, it's certainly not as much product as I'd prefer for a product I use as frequently as moisturizer, but the gel texture spreads far and even, so a little goes a long in prolonging its use. Its size does, however, make it easy to travel with or take on-the-go, along with its unfussy packaging, complete with removable cap and pump tube. For those with oily skin and an affinity for a dewy, fresh face, it's surely worth a try.

See Glossier's new Priming Moisturizer Balance in action, and shop the latest launch, at Glossier.com.