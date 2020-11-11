Brush up on your beauty knowledge and mingle with your favorite brands all from the comfort of your couch. Glow Recipe, the beauty brains behind a number of viral skincare products, have announced the Glow Together Virtual Summit, a one-day event that gives you the chance to learn from some of makeup's greatest minds.

The virtual event goes down in a Zoom room on Saturday, November 14, beginning at 12 p.m. EST. A day intended to inspire and educate fellow beauty fans, the summit will include a makeup masterclass with Angel Merino, manicure tips from Olive & June, and tips on growing on a business from the founders of Kosas, Supergoop, Otherland, and Golde.

Dance, tarot readings, and a moment of poetry will also be included in the day, and you can easily sign up to attend online. Tickets are available for $10, and all net proceeds from the sale benefit Project Beauty Share, a non-profit organization providing personal hygiene, cosmetic, and beauty products to those in need.

Sharing news of the summit via its Instagram, Glow Recipe touched on its hope for the event, writing, "This one-day-only event was curated with you, our Glow Gang, in mind so we can all share the glow through key experiences and connect on our career, wellness, and beauty paths. Our hope is that you leave inspired, connected with one another, and empowered to be present in the moment."

Get more details on the Glow Together Summit, below.