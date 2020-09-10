Lauren Rearick
Photo by Barry King/WireImage

Beauty

Gwen Stefani’s Best Beauty Moments Include Tons Of Vibrant Dye Jobs

And face gems, of course.

Gwen Stefani made punk rock-inspired beauty less intimidating, proving that pink hair and bright lipstick can be both glamorous and fun. As the lead singer of No Doubt, she used her time on and off the stage to debut a number of memorable looks, trying everything from blue hair to her tried and true red lipstick. Ahead, see some of the best beauty looks that first defined her career.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

1995, Live 105's Not So Silent Night

Always a fan of red, Stefai matched her lipstick to her nails. Wearing her hair in an updo, she added some drama to the style with bouffant bangs and curled ends.

