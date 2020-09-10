Beauty
And face gems, of course.
Gwen Stefani made punk rock-inspired beauty less intimidating, proving that pink hair and bright lipstick can be both glamorous and fun. As the lead singer of No Doubt, she used her time on and off the stage to debut a number of memorable looks, trying everything from blue hair to her tried and true red lipstick. Ahead, see some of the best beauty looks that first defined her career.
Always a fan of red, Stefai matched her lipstick to her nails. Wearing her hair in an updo, she added some drama to the style with bouffant bangs and curled ends.