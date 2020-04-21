Erika Harwood
Photos: Getty Images

Fashion

Looking Back On Gwen Stefani's Decades-Long Style Evolution

She's come a long way from wearing braces as an accessory.

fb
tw

For over 20 years, musical artist Gwen Stefani and her style has been a pop culture mainstay, first coming on the scene back in the late '90s with a very distinct style: platinum blonde hair, lots of abs, and occasionally braces as a fashion accessory.

Since then, her fashion aesthetic has gone through multiple evolutions. The No Doubt singer went from having no stylist to adding "designer" to her résumé with the launch of her fashion line L.A.M.B. in 2003.

"At that time I didn't have any budgets, I didn't have a stylist," she told Vogue in 2019 while looking back on her early red carpet days with her California ska band. "I was literally on my own, with all guys."

In November 2019, Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, and shared that her love of fashion goes way back to her childhood.

"I always loved fashion, it was one of those instinctual things," she said during her speech. "My mom would come home from school and my grandmother would have her made her prom dress."

Stefani's current style is decidedly more glamorous, but not any less exciting. Below, see just how much her look has changed over the years.

At the American Music Awards in January 1997SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images
At the Race To Erase MS Gala in November 1997Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
At the Christian Dior Boutique opening in December 1999Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
At the Grammy Awards in February 2002Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
At the premiere of the 'Aviator' in December 2004Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards in December 2006Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Fox
At the Cannes Film Festival in May 2011Venturelli/WireImage
At the MTV VMAs in August 2014Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the Emmy Awards in August 2014Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
At the American Music Awards in November 2015John Shearer/Getty Images
At the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party in February 2016Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
At the Met Gala in May 2019John Shearer/Getty Images for THR
At the People's Choice Awards in November 2019David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images