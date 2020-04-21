Fashion
Looking Back On Gwen Stefani's Decades-Long Style Evolution
She's come a long way from wearing braces as an accessory.
For over 20 years, musical artist Gwen Stefani and her style has been a pop culture mainstay, first coming on the scene back in the late '90s with a very distinct style: platinum blonde hair, lots of abs, and occasionally braces as a fashion accessory.
Since then, her fashion aesthetic has gone through multiple evolutions. The No Doubt singer went from having no stylist to adding "designer" to her résumé with the launch of her fashion line L.A.M.B. in 2003.
"At that time I didn't have any budgets, I didn't have a stylist," she told Vogue in 2019 while looking back on her early red carpet days with her California ska band. "I was literally on my own, with all guys."
In November 2019, Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, and shared that her love of fashion goes way back to her childhood.
"I always loved fashion, it was one of those instinctual things," she said during her speech. "My mom would come home from school and my grandmother would have her made her prom dress."
Stefani's current style is decidedly more glamorous, but not any less exciting. Below, see just how much her look has changed over the years.