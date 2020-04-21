For over 20 years, musical artist Gwen Stefani and her style has been a pop culture mainstay, first coming on the scene back in the late '90s with a very distinct style: platinum blonde hair, lots of abs, and occasionally braces as a fashion accessory.

Since then, her fashion aesthetic has gone through multiple evolutions. The No Doubt singer went from having no stylist to adding "designer" to her résumé with the launch of her fashion line L.A.M.B. in 2003.

"At that time I didn't have any budgets, I didn't have a stylist," she told Vogue in 2019 while looking back on her early red carpet days with her California ska band. "I was literally on my own, with all guys."

In November 2019, Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, and shared that her love of fashion goes way back to her childhood.

"I always loved fashion, it was one of those instinctual things," she said during her speech. "My mom would come home from school and my grandmother would have her made her prom dress."

Stefani's current style is decidedly more glamorous, but not any less exciting. Below, see just how much her look has changed over the years.

At the American Music Awards in January 1997 SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Race To Erase MS Gala in November 1997 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the Christian Dior Boutique opening in December 1999 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the Grammy Awards in February 2002 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

At the premiere of the 'Aviator' in December 2004 Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Billboard Music Awards in December 2006 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Fox

At the Cannes Film Festival in May 2011 Venturelli/WireImage

At the MTV VMAs in August 2014 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At the Emmy Awards in August 2014 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

At the American Music Awards in November 2015 John Shearer/Getty Images

At the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party in February 2016 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the Met Gala in May 2019 John Shearer/Getty Images for THR