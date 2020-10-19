Halsey's latest hair moment is a blast from her beauty past. Never one to stick with a style for long, the singer revealed on TikTok that she bid farewell to her once long hair.

Previously sporting braids that ran down her back, Halsey made a major change on Monday, October 19. In a video, which she accompanied with a series of strained smiling emojis, the singer started with long hair. Synching her mouth to a popular TikTok backing audio, Halsey initially promises that she's just thinking of making a change.

She later reveals that she did it, and flips her head forward to the camera, unveiling a newly shaved head. The style is cut close to head, and she pairs the new hairdo with a black eye wing.

Halsey didn't share what inspired the shaved look, but this isn't the first time she's gone super short. Back in 2016, she had shaved off her blue mermaid hair, telling NYLON that the decision was an important one, particularly as she is biracial. "Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life," she said. "It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it."

Fans have already started celebrating this new Halsey chapter, and some are offering the affectionate nickname of Baldsey. Others noted that the star can pull off any style, and that includes past looks ranging from a Sailor Moon-inspired pink wig to a shade of red that had some picking up Poison Ivy vibes.