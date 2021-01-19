These Are Halsey’s Favorite Products From Her New Beauty Line

Halsey started off the new year with a new project, unveiling her line of colorful beauty products called About-Face. As fans continue to pour over every product and decide which to add to their routines, the pop star has shared some of her favorites, taking on the role of beauty influencer to guide followers in an About-Face makeup tutorial.

Participating in some About-Face "playtime," the star shared a quick glam look on her Instagram Live. Beginning with a bare face, Halsey walks followers through a routine that features lighting bolt eye makeup, clashing colors, and a nude lip. Admitting that she has "no idea" what kind of look she initially wants to do, Halsey picks through her About-Face collection, sharing some of her favorite products.

She shares that she "often wings" her routine, and what makeup she wears is often dependent on how her skin is feeling that day. Starting things off, she reaches for the Luminous Putty Primer from e.l.f. Cosmetics, which is also a staple of TikTok MUAs.

Later diving into her stash of About-Face products, Halsey uses her Shadowstick to coat and paint artwork near the eyes. She mixes multiple colors, including Acidic, a pearly chartreuse, Creature, a matte robin's egg blue, 2002, a pearly cloud blue, and Kill the Lights, a matte black. Adding to her intricate eye makeup, she uses Matte Fluid Eye Paint in a matte midnight blue called Lost Unfound, a matte white named White Noise, and a deep green dubbed Smoke Signal. Her right eye features a flame-like outline, while her left includes two lightning bolts.

With the eyes completed, she moves onto her lips, and then of course, her hair. First, she applies the About-Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil in the burnt orange shade Clockwork. She then fills in the lips with the Paint-It Matte Lip Color in a matte burnt beige hue called Nudist Judas. The soft, more neutral-hued lip stands in perfect contrast to her eye makeup, and she tops the entire routine off with a blue wig.

As Halsey revealed when announcing About-Face, she's become a true bonafide beauty expert. Along with her involvement in every step of the About-Face launch, she's detailed how many of her red carpet routines have featured glam that she's completed herself.

See the latest Halsey-created glam moment, below.